Rohit Sharma ODI Records Against Pakistan Ahead Of IND vs PAK Clash At Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma led-India will lock horns with Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in the much-awaited match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Ahead of the IND vs PAK clash, let's take a look at Rohit Sharma's record against Pakistan in ODI cricket.
Match - 19
Rohit Sharma has played 19 ODIs against Pakistan.
Runs - 873
Rohit Sharma has scored 873 ODI runs against Pakistan with an impressive average of 51.35 and strike rate of 92.38.
Highest Score - 140
Rohit Sharma's highest ODI score against Pakistan is 140.
Centuries - 2
Rohit Sharma has scored two centuries against Pakistan in ODI cricket.
Half-Centuries - 8
Rohit Sharma has hit eight half-centuries against Pakistan in ODI cricket.
Boundaries - 78
Rohit Sharma has hit 78 boundaries against Pakistan in ODI cricket.
Sixes- 26
Rohit Sharma has hit 26 sixes against Pakistan in ODI cricket.
Trending Photos