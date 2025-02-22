Advertisement
Rohit Sharma ODI Records Against Pakistan Ahead Of IND vs PAK Clash At Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma ODI Records Against Pakistan Ahead Of IND vs PAK Clash At Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma led-India will lock horns with Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in the much-awaited match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Ahead of the IND vs PAK clash, let's take a look at Rohit Sharma's record against Pakistan in ODI cricket.

Updated:Feb 22, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Match - 19

Rohit Sharma has played 19 ODIs against Pakistan. 

Runs - 873

Rohit Sharma has scored 873 ODI runs against Pakistan with an impressive average of 51.35 and strike rate of 92.38.  

Highest Score - 140

Rohit Sharma's highest ODI score against Pakistan is 140.  

Centuries - 2

Rohit Sharma has scored two centuries against Pakistan in ODI cricket.  

Half-Centuries - 8

Rohit Sharma has hit eight half-centuries against Pakistan in ODI cricket.  

Boundaries - 78

Rohit Sharma has hit 78 boundaries against Pakistan in ODI cricket.

 

Sixes- 26

Rohit Sharma has hit 26 sixes against Pakistan in ODI cricket.  

