Rohit Sharma Retires From Test Cricket: A Look At The Milestones Of India’s Trusted Opener
Rohit confirmed the development by posting a story on social media, announcing his retirement from Test Cricket. Let's look at the milestones & stats of India's dependable opener.
Rohit Sharma Bids Farewell to Test Cricket
Rohit Sharma has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of a significant chapter in Indian cricket. After a journey that spanned over a decade, the Indian opener and former captain has stepped away from the red-ball format, leaving behind a legacy filled with elegance, resilience, and leadership.
The Journey Begins
Rohit Sharma made his Test debut on November 6, 2013, against the West Indies. He immediately made headlines by scoring centuries in each of his first two innings in Test cricket. Despite this explosive start, it took Rohit several years to secure a permanent spot in the Test side due to inconsistency and injuries.
Becoming a Mainstay
Rohit's Test career took a major turn in 2019 when he was promoted to open the batting. This move proved to be a game-changer, especially in home conditions. He displayed a fine blend of patience and aggression, becoming a reliable force at the top of the order and consistently delivering strong performances.
Captaincy Era
After Virat Kohli stepped down as Test captain in early 2022, Rohit Sharma was appointed as his successor. He went on to lead India in the 2023 World Test Championship Final against Australia and remained the team’s captain until his retirement. Under his leadership, India remained a dominant force at home but faced challenges abroad.
Career Stats Overview
Rohit Sharma’s Test career spans 67 matches and 118 innings, in which he scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57. He registered 10 centuries and 16 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 212. His strike rate hovered around 55, reflecting his ability to shift gears when needed.
Home vs Away Form
While Rohit was a run machine in home conditions, averaging over 66, his performances dipped away from the subcontinent. His average stood at around 31, with particular struggles in Australia (24.38) and South Africa (16.63). However, he found form in England, averaging 44.66, showcasing his adaptability on swinging pitches.
Big Innings
One of Rohit's standout Test performances came against South Africa when he scored a majestic 212. He built a reputation for converting starts into big scores, particularly on Indian soil. As an opener, he brought stability and flair, often setting the tone for India’s innings in home series.
Form and Exit
In recent times, Rohit’s red-ball form had dipped notably. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024, he managed an average of just 6.20 across five innings and voluntarily withdrew from the final Test. With the selectors looking to groom a new leader, Rohit decided to step down and subsequently announced his retirement from the format.
The Legacy
Rohit Sharma's Test legacy is defined by his transformation from a middle-order enigma to a dependable opener. He led the team with composure, played critical roles in WTC campaigns, and was among the rare players to have scored centuries in all three formats. His journey inspired many and demonstrated the power of perseverance.
Thank You, Rohit
As Rohit walks away from Test cricket, Indian fans salute a true great of the modern era. His contribution to the longest format goes beyond numbers, he brought style, stability, and strategy to the crease. Thank you, Rohit, for your service in whites. Your impact will be felt for years to come.
