Rohit Sharma’s 11kg Weight Loss Journey: Bodybuilder-Style Training & No Vadapav Diet Revealed

Rohit Sharma underwent a remarkable fitness transformation ahead of the India vs Australia ODI series, shedding 11kg through a disciplined diet plan and intense bodybuilder-style training. Guided by former India coach Abhishek Nayar, Rohit completed 700–800 reps per muscle group, three hours daily, six days a week, combining strength, endurance, and CrossFit workouts for agility. A strict no vadapav diet and consistent nutrition helped him achieve a leaner, more athletic physique, boosting on-field performance. This transformation highlights the importance of discipline, high-rep workouts, and targeted cricket fitness in returning to international cricket in peak form.