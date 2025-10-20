Advertisement
Rohit Sharma's 11kg Weight Loss Journey: Bodybuilder-Style Training & No Vadapav Diet Revealed

Rohit Sharma underwent a remarkable fitness transformation ahead of the India vs Australia ODI series, shedding 11kg through a disciplined diet plan and intense bodybuilder-style training. Guided by former India coach Abhishek Nayar, Rohit completed 700–800 reps per muscle group, three hours daily, six days a week, combining strength, endurance, and CrossFit workouts for agility. A strict no vadapav diet and consistent nutrition helped him achieve a leaner, more athletic physique, boosting on-field performance. This transformation highlights the importance of discipline, high-rep workouts, and targeted cricket fitness in returning to international cricket in peak form.

Updated:Oct 20, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
1. Intense Bodybuilder Mindset

1. Intense Bodybuilder Mindset

 

Rohit trained like a bodybuilder for the first five weeks, focusing on high-repetition workouts to lean down, increase endurance, and boost overall strength for optimal cricket performance.

2. 700–800 Reps Per Muscle Group

2. 700–800 Reps Per Muscle Group

 

Each session involved 700–800 reps for every body part, performed with light weights. This high-volume approach targeted strength, endurance, and muscle conditioning without bulk.

3. Three-Hour Daily Training Routine

3. Three-Hour Daily Training Routine

 

Rohit committed three hours daily, six days a week, balancing resistance training with functional CrossFit movements, resulting in rapid weight loss and improved athletic performance.

4. Minimal Cardio, Maximum Movement

4. Minimal Cardio, Maximum Movement

 

Instead of traditional cardio, his sessions ended with 15–20 minutes of CrossFit-style movement, emphasizing agility, mobility, and stamina crucial for fielding and running between wickets.

5. Rigorous Diet Discipline

5. Rigorous Diet Discipline

 

A key factor was avoiding Mumbai’s famous vadapav and other indulgences. Controlling his diet 21 hours a day complemented gym sessions, highlighting the importance of nutrition in weight management.

6. From Bulk to Agility

6. From Bulk to Agility

 

The focus shifted from building muscle to becoming more athletic. After 8 weeks, Rohit reported feeling light and agile, stating he felt like he was “flying” while running between wickets.

7. Motivation From Visual Feedback

7. Motivation From Visual Feedback

 

A viral photo of Rohit appearing overweight post-IPL inspired the transformation. His attention to social media images reinforced the importance of self-awareness in fitness journeys.

8. Structured Skill Integration

8. Structured Skill Integration

 

After initial bodybuilder-style training, Rohit gradually integrated cricket skills, ensuring his enhanced strength translated into on-field performance, a strategy often recommended by sports conditioning experts.

9. Consistency Over Interruptions

9. Consistency Over Interruptions

 

Unlike past attempts disrupted by tournaments, this three-month uninterrupted program emphasized consistency in training and nutrition, proving that sustained effort yields faster, more visible results.

10. Support of Expert Coaches

10. Support of Expert Coaches

Guided by former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, Rohit’s regimen combined technical insight and physical training expertise, showcasing how personalized coaching accelerates athletic transformation.

8
