Rohit Sharma’s Diet Secrets Revealed: How India Opener Shed 20 Kg Before Australia Tour

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has stunned fans with a remarkable 20 kg weight loss, showcasing a leaner and fitter physique ahead of India’s ODI series against Australia. Reports reveal his disciplined diet chart, including soaked almonds, sprout salad, oatmeal with fruits, curd, vegetable curry, dal, paneer, and smoothies, strategically timed throughout the day. Combined with rigorous cardio, endurance training, and BCCI’s Bronco Test preparation, this diet helped Rohit boost stamina, muscle recovery, and overall fitness. His transformation highlights the importance of high-protein, low-calorie meals and consistent workouts for athletes aiming for peak performance, making Rohit Sharma a role model for fitness and nutrition in cricket.