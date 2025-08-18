Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan To Dravid-Laxman: Indian Batting Duos With The Highest Percentage Of Runs In Wins
When it comes to cricket, partnerships often define the outcome of a match. For India, some legendary batting pairs have consistently stood tall, guiding the team to victories across formats. A look at the numbers highlights which duos have contributed the highest percentage of runs in India’s wins.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan - The Modern ODI Pillars
At the very top is the prolific opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who have scored a remarkable 78.9% of their runs in matches India won. Known for their explosive yet calculated starts in ODIs, the duo has laid the foundation for many memorable triumphs, including India’s run in the 2013 Champions Trophy and subsequent bilateral series.
Rohit and Kohli - Consistency Across Eras
Next on the list is the partnership of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with 69% of their runs coming in winning causes. Together, they have been match-winners for India in limited-overs cricket, often taking apart opposition attacks with their aggressive yet controlled batting.
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane - Underrated Stability
The duo of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane follows at 64.6%, showing their importance particularly in overseas Test wins. Their resilience in challenging conditions has often turned matches in India’s favour.
Sachin Tendulkar & Virender Sehwag - 62.9%
When Sachin and Sehwag opened, fireworks were guaranteed. Their strike rate and dominance at the top produced 62.9% of runs in victories, making them one of India’s most feared combinations. From brutal assaults on Pakistan to dominating World Cup campaigns, this duo redefined attacking opening stands.
Gautam Gambhir & Virender Sehwag - 62.6%
Gambhir and Sehwag were architects of India’s golden run in all formats. With 62.6% of runs in wins, they provided stability and aggression in equal measure. Whether it was their solid partnerships in Tests or fearless ODI stands, this duo consistently gave India flying starts.
Sachin Tendulkar & Sourav Ganguly - 54.8%
The legendary opening pair of the late 1990s and early 2000s, Sachin and Ganguly, were once the world’s most successful opening duo. With 54.8% of runs in wins, they changed the face of Indian cricket. Their understanding and dominance in ODIs set records that stood the test of time.
Sachin Tendulkar & Rahul Dravid - 49.2%
Tendulkar and Dravid were the definition of solidity. With 49.2% of their runs in wins, their partnerships became the backbone of India’s batting, especially in overseas Tests. They stitched together some of India’s most famous innings, including the unforgettable Kolkata 2001 Test against Australia.
Rahul Dravid & VVS Laxman - 46.7%
Few partnerships evoke as much nostalgia as Dravid and Laxman. With 46.7% runs in victories, this duo pulled India out of countless crises. Their most iconic stand came in the 2001 Kolkata Test, where their epic 376-run partnership scripted one of the greatest comebacks in cricket history.
Sachin Tendulkar & Mohammad Azharuddin - 43.8%
During the 1990s, Tendulkar and Azharuddin were India’s batting pillars. With 43.8% of runs in wins, they delivered crucial partnerships at a time when India was transitioning. Their mix of flair and composure gave Indian fans many memorable moments.
Rahul Dravid & Sourav Ganguly - 40.7%
Rounding off the list are Dravid and Ganguly, who contributed 40.7% of their runs in wins. Their partnerships were crucial in both ODIs and Tests, particularly in overseas conditions. The balance of Ganguly’s aggression with Dravid’s calm presence made them one of India’s most dependable duos.
