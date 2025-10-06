Rohit Sharma To MS Dhoni: 6 Captains With Highest Win Percentage In ICC Events History, Rohit Tops - Check In Pics
BCCI has relieved Rohit Sharma of his duties as India’s ODI captain, appointing current Test skipper Shubman Gill as his successor. Rohit, however, leaves behind an outstanding legacy as one of India’s most successful captains in modern cricket. With an exceptional 87.1% win record in ICC tournaments, he ranks above some of the greatest leaders the game has witnessed. During Rohit’s tenure, Team India showcased exceptional consistency, tactical brilliance, and a strong sense of unity. India registered several memorable triumphs on the global stage, reinforcing his reputation as a master tactician and inspirational leader. Scroll down to check the list of captains with highest win percentage in ICC events.
End of an Era: Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Chapter Closes
Rohit Sharma’s journey as India’s ODI captain has officially come to an end, with the selection committee appointing Shubman Gill as the new skipper ahead of the Australia series.
Last Series For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli?
While this ODI series against Australia may not be the official farewell for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it strongly feels like the beginning of the end of their ODI careers. With Gill and Iyer stepping into leadership roles, the transition is underway. For fans, this series could well be the last opportunity to see India’s modern-day greats play together in the 50-over format.
A Stellar Record as ODI Captain
Rohit Sharma’s numbers as ODI captain speak volumes about his consistency and tactical acumen. Out of 56 matches, India won 42 and lost just 12, with one tie and one no result. His remarkable win percentage of 75% is the second-best among all captains in world cricket, only behind West Indies legend Clive Lloyd
Rohit Sharma - 87.1% (India)
Rohit Sharma tops the list with an exceptional 87.1% win percentage as captain in ICC tournaments (minimum 20 matches). Under his leadership, India rediscovered its dominance on the world stage, winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, both without losing a single match.
Ricky Ponting - 78.4% (Australia)
Ricky Ponting remains one of cricket’s most successful captains ever, with a 78.4% win rate in ICC events. Under his leadership, Australia became a cricketing juggernaut, winning two consecutive ODI World Cups (2003 and 2007) and the ICC Champions Trophy (2006 & 2009).
Aaron Finch - 75.0% (Australia)
Aaron Finch continued Australia’s proud legacy in white-ball cricket, leading the side with a 75% win rate in ICC competitions. Finch’s biggest achievement came when he captained Australia to victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, their first-ever title in the format.
Sourav Ganguly - 72.7% (India)
Sourav Ganguly’s leadership marked the beginning of India’s fearless cricketing era. With a 72.7% win rate in ICC tournaments, Ganguly led India to the final of the 2003 ODI World Cup and the joint victory in the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy (shared with Sri Lanka).
MS Dhoni - 70.7% (India)
MS Dhoni’s 70.7% win record in ICC events is backed by an unmatched trophy cabinet. He remains the only captain in cricket history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies — the T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013.
Mahela Jayawardene - 67.9% (Sri Lanka)
Mahela Jayawardene’s elegant leadership style combined tactical sharpness with team unity. With a 67.9% win rate, he led Sri Lanka to the finals of the 2007 ODI World Cup and the 2012 T20 World Cup.
