Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2968562https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/rohit-sharma-to-ms-dhoni-6-captains-with-highest-win-percentage-in-icc-events-history-rohit-tops-check-in-pics-2968562
NewsPhotosRohit Sharma To MS Dhoni: 6 Captains With Highest Win Percentage In ICC Events History, Rohit Tops - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Rohit Sharma To MS Dhoni: 6 Captains With Highest Win Percentage In ICC Events History, Rohit Tops - Check In Pics

BCCI has relieved Rohit Sharma of his duties as India’s ODI captain, appointing current Test skipper Shubman Gill as his successor. Rohit, however, leaves behind an outstanding legacy as one of India’s most successful captains in modern cricket. With an exceptional 87.1% win record in ICC tournaments, he ranks above some of the greatest leaders the game has witnessed. During Rohit’s tenure, Team India showcased exceptional consistency, tactical brilliance, and a strong sense of unity. India registered several memorable triumphs on the global stage, reinforcing his reputation as a master tactician and inspirational leader. Scroll down to check the list of captains with highest win percentage in ICC events.  

Updated:Oct 06, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
Follow Us

End of an Era: Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Chapter Closes

1/9
End of an Era: Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Chapter Closes

Rohit Sharma’s journey as India’s ODI captain has officially come to an end, with the selection committee appointing Shubman Gill as the new skipper ahead of the Australia series. 

Follow Us

Last Series For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli?

2/9
Last Series For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli?

While this ODI series against Australia may not be the official farewell for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it strongly feels like the beginning of the end of their ODI careers. With Gill and Iyer stepping into leadership roles, the transition is underway. For fans, this series could well be the last opportunity to see India’s modern-day greats play together in the 50-over format.

Follow Us

A Stellar Record as ODI Captain

3/9
A Stellar Record as ODI Captain

Rohit Sharma’s numbers as ODI captain speak volumes about his consistency and tactical acumen. Out of 56 matches, India won 42 and lost just 12, with one tie and one no result. His remarkable win percentage of 75% is the second-best among all captains in world cricket, only behind West Indies legend Clive Lloyd

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma - 87.1% (India)

4/9
Rohit Sharma - 87.1% (India)

Rohit Sharma tops the list with an exceptional 87.1% win percentage as captain in ICC tournaments (minimum 20 matches). Under his leadership, India rediscovered its dominance on the world stage, winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, both without losing a single match.

Follow Us

Ricky Ponting - 78.4% (Australia)

5/9
Ricky Ponting - 78.4% (Australia)

Ricky Ponting remains one of cricket’s most successful captains ever, with a 78.4% win rate in ICC events. Under his leadership, Australia became a cricketing juggernaut, winning two consecutive ODI World Cups (2003 and 2007) and the ICC Champions Trophy (2006 & 2009). 

Follow Us

Aaron Finch - 75.0% (Australia)

6/9
Aaron Finch - 75.0% (Australia)

Aaron Finch continued Australia’s proud legacy in white-ball cricket, leading the side with a 75% win rate in ICC competitions. Finch’s biggest achievement came when he captained Australia to victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, their first-ever title in the format. 

Follow Us

Sourav Ganguly - 72.7% (India)

7/9
Sourav Ganguly - 72.7% (India)

Sourav Ganguly’s leadership marked the beginning of India’s fearless cricketing era. With a 72.7% win rate in ICC tournaments, Ganguly led India to the final of the 2003 ODI World Cup and the joint victory in the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy (shared with Sri Lanka). 

Follow Us

MS Dhoni - 70.7% (India)

8/9
MS Dhoni - 70.7% (India)

MS Dhoni’s 70.7% win record in ICC events is backed by an unmatched trophy cabinet. He remains the only captain in cricket history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies — the T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013. 

Follow Us

Mahela Jayawardene - 67.9% (Sri Lanka)

9/9
Mahela Jayawardene - 67.9% (Sri Lanka)

Mahela Jayawardene’s elegant leadership style combined tactical sharpness with team unity. With a 67.9% win rate, he led Sri Lanka to the finals of the 2007 ODI World Cup and the 2012 T20 World Cup.

Follow Us
Rohit SharmaICC CaptainsHighest Win PercentageODI captaincyT20 World CupChampions TrophyMS DhoniSourav GangulyRicky PontingAaron FinchMahela JayawardeneIndia cricketAustralia CricketICC Recordscricket leadershipCricket StatisticsWorld Cup Captainscricket legendsCricket HistoryTeam India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Nuclear Power Countries
India Vs Pakistan: Who Has More Nukes? Full Breakdown Of World's 9 Nuclear Giants
camera icon10
title
Palitana
Non-Veg Banned: World’s First City Where You Will Get Only Vegetarian Food
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet The Woman Who Charges Rs 26,00,000 To Help Ultra-Rich Parents Name Their Babies; Check Her Premium Packages and Entry-Level Service – She Is Not From India, UK, Or Pakistan
camera icon6
title
Kangchenjunga
Majestic Himalayas To Sub-Sea Fields: Check Highest And Lowest Points Of India
camera icon7
title
PM Kisan 21st Installment
PM Kisan 21st Installment Before Diwali 2025: Eligibility, e-KYC, And Why Some Farmers May Miss Rs 2,000 Payout