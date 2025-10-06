Rohit Sharma To MS Dhoni: 6 Captains With Highest Win Percentage In ICC Events History, Rohit Tops - Check In Pics

photoDetails

BCCI has relieved Rohit Sharma of his duties as India’s ODI captain, appointing current Test skipper Shubman Gill as his successor. Rohit, however, leaves behind an outstanding legacy as one of India’s most successful captains in modern cricket. With an exceptional 87.1% win record in ICC tournaments, he ranks above some of the greatest leaders the game has witnessed. During Rohit’s tenure, Team India showcased exceptional consistency, tactical brilliance, and a strong sense of unity. India registered several memorable triumphs on the global stage, reinforcing his reputation as a master tactician and inspirational leader. Scroll down to check the list of captains with highest win percentage in ICC events.