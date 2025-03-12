Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2871183https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/rohit-sharma-to-open-with-this-player-will-jacks-trent-boult-in-as-impact-player-mumbai-indians-predicted-playing-xi-for-ipl-2025-2871183
NewsPhotosRohit Sharma To Open With THIS Player, Trent Boult In As Impact Player: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Rohit Sharma To Open With THIS Player, Trent Boult In As Impact Player: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025
photoDetails

Rohit Sharma To Open With THIS Player, Trent Boult In As Impact Player: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya, who is the captain of the Mumbai Indians, had a below average IPL 2024 and this year he will look to contribute with both the bat and ball. Pandya is likely to bat at number 6 position for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025.

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Rohit Sharma

1/13
Rohit Sharma

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma will start the proceedings for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. The 37-year-old batter was removed from the captaincy role, but he is still one of the crucial players in the Mumbai setup.

Follow Us

Will Jacks

2/13
Will Jacks

England star batter Will Jacks is expected to partner with Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2025. Fans will get to see a newly formed opening pair of the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Follow Us

Naman Dhir

3/13
Naman Dhir

Young batter Naman Dhir impressed everyone with his batting in the last edition of the IPL. The right-hand batter is likely to bat at number 3 in the upcoming IPL 2025 for the Mumbai Indians.

Follow Us

Suryakumar Yadav

4/13
Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav who is India’s T20I skipper is likely to bat at No. 4 for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 season. The 360 batter has been one of the biggest match winners for Mumbai Indians in the last few seasons. 

Follow Us

Tilak Varma

5/13
Tilak Varma

India’s young batter Tilak Varma is likely to bat at No. 5 for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 season. The star left-hander has been one of the crucial members and has bailed out Mumbai Indians from many precarious situations. 

Follow Us

Hardik Pandya

6/13
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, who is the captain of the Mumbai Indians, had a below average IPL 2024 and this year he will look to contribute with both the bat and ball. Pandya is likely to bat at number 6 position for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025.

Follow Us

Robin Minz

7/13
Robin Minz

The Jharkhand-based player Robin Minz is likely to bat at No. 7 for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. The young batter is famous for hitting big shots and can dominate any bowler on his day.

Follow Us

Deepak Chahar

8/13
Deepak Chahar

India’s star speedster Deepak Chahar will take responsibility with the new ball for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. He is known for picking up wickets with the new ball in the powerplay overs and Mumbai will look to exploit him as much as they can.

Follow Us

Mitchell Santner

9/13
Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner will lead the spin bowling attack of Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. He is amongst a few spinners who can bowl with both new and old balls and has a lot of variations.

Follow Us

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

10/13
Mujeeb Ur Rahman

The Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman replaced Allah Ghazanfar in the Mumbai Indians squad and will look to perform well in the upcoming season of IPL 2025.

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah

11/13
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah will decide the fate of Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. Over the years, he has been the biggest match-winner for Mumbai-based franchise in the IPL and this year also he will look to do the same.

Follow Us

Impact Player For Mumbai Indians

12/13
Impact Player For Mumbai Indians

Star pacer Trent Boult is likely to chip in as an impact player for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the IPL 2025.

Follow Us

Mumbai Indians Squad Composition For IPL 2025

13/13
Mumbai Indians Squad Composition For IPL 2025

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs

Fast-bowling all-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Deepak Chahar

Spin-bowling all-rounders: Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar

Spinners: Karn Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Vignesh Puthur

Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 newsIPLIndian Premier LeagueMumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XIMumbai Indians Predicted XI IPL 2025Rohit SharmaWill JacksNaman DhirSuryakumar YadavTilak VarmaHardik PandyaRobin MinzDeepak ChaharMitchell SantnerMujeeb Ur RahmanJasprit BumrahTrent BoultMumbai Indians full squadMumbai Indians squad IPL 2025captain hardik PandyaImpact PlayerImpact Player ruleMumbai Indians impact player IPL 2025MI Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025MI Predicted XI IPL 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
KL Rahul
From Opener to Finisher: KL Rahul’s Unique Record of Hundreds from No. 1 to No. 6
camera icon12
title
Weekly finance horoscope
Weekly Finance Horoscope March 12-18 By Astrologer Parduman Suri: Leo To See Multiple Sources Of Income; Biz Challenges For Cancerians
camera icon11
title
IPL 2025 full squads
IPL 2025 Full Squads Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, RR, GT, LSG, DC, PBKS, SRH - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Aadhaar Card update
How Many Times Can You Change Your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, DoB, Gender Details? How To Update It Online
camera icon20
title
Sakshi Pant
Rishabh Pant's Sister: Who Is Sakshi Pant, All Set To Marry London-Based Businessman - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK