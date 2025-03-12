Rohit Sharma To Open With THIS Player, Trent Boult In As Impact Player: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025
Hardik Pandya, who is the captain of the Mumbai Indians, had a below average IPL 2024 and this year he will look to contribute with both the bat and ball. Pandya is likely to bat at number 6 position for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025.
Rohit Sharma
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma will start the proceedings for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. The 37-year-old batter was removed from the captaincy role, but he is still one of the crucial players in the Mumbai setup.
Will Jacks
England star batter Will Jacks is expected to partner with Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2025. Fans will get to see a newly formed opening pair of the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.
Naman Dhir
Young batter Naman Dhir impressed everyone with his batting in the last edition of the IPL. The right-hand batter is likely to bat at number 3 in the upcoming IPL 2025 for the Mumbai Indians.
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav who is India’s T20I skipper is likely to bat at No. 4 for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 season. The 360 batter has been one of the biggest match winners for Mumbai Indians in the last few seasons.
Tilak Varma
India’s young batter Tilak Varma is likely to bat at No. 5 for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 season. The star left-hander has been one of the crucial members and has bailed out Mumbai Indians from many precarious situations.
Hardik Pandya
Robin Minz
The Jharkhand-based player Robin Minz is likely to bat at No. 7 for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. The young batter is famous for hitting big shots and can dominate any bowler on his day.
Deepak Chahar
India’s star speedster Deepak Chahar will take responsibility with the new ball for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. He is known for picking up wickets with the new ball in the powerplay overs and Mumbai will look to exploit him as much as they can.
Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner will lead the spin bowling attack of Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. He is amongst a few spinners who can bowl with both new and old balls and has a lot of variations.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
The Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman replaced Allah Ghazanfar in the Mumbai Indians squad and will look to perform well in the upcoming season of IPL 2025.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah will decide the fate of Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. Over the years, he has been the biggest match-winner for Mumbai-based franchise in the IPL and this year also he will look to do the same.
Impact Player For Mumbai Indians
Star pacer Trent Boult is likely to chip in as an impact player for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the IPL 2025.
Mumbai Indians Squad Composition For IPL 2025
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs
Fast-bowling all-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Deepak Chahar
Spin-bowling all-rounders: Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner
Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith
Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar
Spinners: Karn Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Vignesh Puthur
