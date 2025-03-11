Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2870482https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/rohit-sharma-to-play-2027-world-cup-india-captain-finally-breaks-silence-after-winning-champions-trophy-2025-2870482
NewsPhotosRohit Sharma To Play 2027 World Cup? India Captain Finally Breaks Silence After Winning Champions Trophy 2025 Rohit Sharma To Play 2027 World Cup? India Captain Finally Breaks Silence After Winning Champions Trophy 2025
photoDetails

Rohit Sharma To Play 2027 World Cup? India Captain Finally Breaks Silence After Winning Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma has been at the heart of India’s success in white-ball cricket, leading the team to multiple ICC tournament finals. After guiding India to an undefeated Champions Trophy 2025 victory, fans are curious about his plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. At 38, questions about his future in international cricket have been swirling, and he finally addressed them in his post-tournament interviews. While he has ruled out immediate retirement, he remains undecided about playing in 2027, stating that his performance and fitness will dictate his journey.

 

Updated:Mar 11, 2025, 07:47 AM IST
Follow Us

No Immediate Retirement Plans –

1/20
No Immediate Retirement Plans –

Rohit Sharma confirmed he is not retiring from ODI cricket, shutting down ongoing rumors.

Follow Us

“No Future Plan, Just Going With the Flow” –

2/20
“No Future Plan, Just Going With the Flow” –

The India captain stated he isn’t making long-term plans and will continue playing as long as he enjoys the game.

Follow Us

Uncertain About the 2027 World Cup –

3/20
Uncertain About the 2027 World Cup –

Rohit admitted it’s too early to say whether he will feature in the next ODI World Cup.

Follow Us

Form and Fitness Will Decide –

4/20
Form and Fitness Will Decide –

He emphasized that his participation in the 2027 event will depend on how well he is performing at that time.

Follow Us

Enjoying the Present –

5/20
Enjoying the Present –

The India captain is focused on playing good cricket now rather than worrying about the distant future.

Follow Us

India’s Unbeaten Run –

6/20
India’s Unbeaten Run –

India remained undefeated in the tournament despite losing all five tosses.

Follow Us

Match-Winning Knock in the Final –

7/20
Match-Winning Knock in the Final –

Rohit led from the front with a crucial 76 (83) against New Zealand in the final.

Follow Us

Tactical Preparation Paid Off –

8/20
Tactical Preparation Paid Off –

The team analyzed ILT20 conditions and adapted their squad accordingly for the UAE pitches.

Follow Us

Team Unity Was Key –

9/20
Team Unity Was Key –

Rohit credited India’s success to clear roles, mutual trust, and strong team spirit.

Follow Us

From Near Misses to Glory –

10/20
From Near Misses to Glory –

Reflecting on past ICC tournament heartbreaks, he highlighted how India shifted focus from individual milestones to collective success.

Follow Us

Breaking the ICC Trophy Drought –

11/20
Breaking the ICC Trophy Drought –

India had faced multiple semi-final and final losses in past tournaments, but 2025 marked a change in approach.

Follow Us

Learning from the 2023 World Cup Final –

12/20
Learning from the 2023 World Cup Final –

The team prioritized teamwork over personal records after their loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Follow Us

Mental Resilience in Big Matches –

13/20
Mental Resilience in Big Matches –

Rohit stressed that India now fights till the last ball, refusing to crumble under pressure.

Follow Us

Building a Fearsome Reputation –

14/20
Building a Fearsome Reputation –

He wants opponents to always feel the pressure of facing India, no matter the situation.

Follow Us

Leadership Approach –

15/20
Leadership Approach –

Rohit admitted he gets emotional on the field but prioritizes winning over everything else.

Follow Us

Squad Depth Ensures Longevity –

16/20
Squad Depth Ensures Longevity –

India has five to six seasoned players who set high standards, making the transition smooth.

Follow Us

Hunger for Success Remains –

17/20
Hunger for Success Remains –

Rohit believes even experienced players remain motivated, setting an example for younger cricketers.

Follow Us

Focus on Team Enjoyment –

18/20
Focus on Team Enjoyment –

The captain values playing with this squad and doesn’t want to leave while the team is thriving.

Follow Us

Keeping All Options Open –

19/20
Keeping All Options Open –

While he isn’t committing to 2027, he will continue playing as long as he enjoys it and contributes effectively.

 

Follow Us

The Legacy He Wants to Leave –

20/20
The Legacy He Wants to Leave –

Rohit aims to ensure that India is never taken lightly and always remains a dominant force in world cricket.

Follow Us
Rohit Sharma2027 World CupChampions Trophy 2025Rohit Sharma 2027 World CupRohit Sharma retirement newsWill Rohit Sharma play 2027 World CupRohit Sharma Champions Trophy 2025India Champions Trophy 2025 winIndia vs New Zealand Champions Trophy finalRohit Sharma future in ODI cricketRohit Sharma latest statementRohit Sharma post-match interviewIndia unbeaten Champions Trophy runRohit Sharma retirement rumorsRohit Sharma on 2027 ODI World CupIndia cricket team futureICC Champions Trophy 2025 highlightsIndia squad for 2027 World CupRohit Sharma match-winning knockIndia ICC tournament winsRohit Sharma cricket careerIndia ODI team roadmapRohit Sharma next ICC tournamentIndia’s ODI captain 2027Rohit Sharma leadership styleIndia vs New Zealand final scoreRohit Sharma Player of the MatchIndia’s road to Champions Trophy victoryRohit Sharma on India’s ICC trophy droughtIndia’s ODI team after 2025Rohit Sharma fitness and formRohit Sharma interview on Jio Hotsta
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against KKR: Virat Kohli As Opener, Rajat Patidar To Bat At...
camera icon7
title
Places In India Where Holi Is Not Celebrated
camera icon12
title
Lifestyle
These Incredible Animals Have Over 100 Teeth—One Species Even Has More Than 14,000; Can You Guess Any?
camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For KKR In IPL 2025: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell And...
camera icon9
title
NPS Tax Benefits
NPS Tax Benefits: Rules & Eligibility For Salaried And Self-Employed Individuals; Withdrawal & Exemptions Explained
NEWS ON ONE CLICK