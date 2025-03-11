Rohit Sharma To Play 2027 World Cup? India Captain Finally Breaks Silence After Winning Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma has been at the heart of India’s success in white-ball cricket, leading the team to multiple ICC tournament finals. After guiding India to an undefeated Champions Trophy 2025 victory, fans are curious about his plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. At 38, questions about his future in international cricket have been swirling, and he finally addressed them in his post-tournament interviews. While he has ruled out immediate retirement, he remains undecided about playing in 2027, stating that his performance and fitness will dictate his journey.
No Immediate Retirement Plans –
Rohit Sharma confirmed he is not retiring from ODI cricket, shutting down ongoing rumors.
“No Future Plan, Just Going With the Flow” –
The India captain stated he isn’t making long-term plans and will continue playing as long as he enjoys the game.
Uncertain About the 2027 World Cup –
Rohit admitted it’s too early to say whether he will feature in the next ODI World Cup.
Form and Fitness Will Decide –
He emphasized that his participation in the 2027 event will depend on how well he is performing at that time.
Enjoying the Present –
The India captain is focused on playing good cricket now rather than worrying about the distant future.
India’s Unbeaten Run –
India remained undefeated in the tournament despite losing all five tosses.
Match-Winning Knock in the Final –
Rohit led from the front with a crucial 76 (83) against New Zealand in the final.
Tactical Preparation Paid Off –
The team analyzed ILT20 conditions and adapted their squad accordingly for the UAE pitches.
Team Unity Was Key –
Rohit credited India’s success to clear roles, mutual trust, and strong team spirit.
From Near Misses to Glory –
Reflecting on past ICC tournament heartbreaks, he highlighted how India shifted focus from individual milestones to collective success.
Breaking the ICC Trophy Drought –
India had faced multiple semi-final and final losses in past tournaments, but 2025 marked a change in approach.
Learning from the 2023 World Cup Final –
The team prioritized teamwork over personal records after their loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
Mental Resilience in Big Matches –
Rohit stressed that India now fights till the last ball, refusing to crumble under pressure.
Building a Fearsome Reputation –
He wants opponents to always feel the pressure of facing India, no matter the situation.
Leadership Approach –
Rohit admitted he gets emotional on the field but prioritizes winning over everything else.
Squad Depth Ensures Longevity –
India has five to six seasoned players who set high standards, making the transition smooth.
Hunger for Success Remains –
Rohit believes even experienced players remain motivated, setting an example for younger cricketers.
Focus on Team Enjoyment –
The captain values playing with this squad and doesn’t want to leave while the team is thriving.
Keeping All Options Open –
While he isn’t committing to 2027, he will continue playing as long as he enjoys it and contributes effectively.
The Legacy He Wants to Leave –
Rohit aims to ensure that India is never taken lightly and always remains a dominant force in world cricket.
Trending Photos