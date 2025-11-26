Rohit Sharma To Virat Kohli: Indians Who Achieved ICC No.1 Ranking In ODI - Check Full List
Over the decades, only five Indian cricketing greats have achieved the No. 1 in ICC ODI Rankings. Rohit Sharma has recently joined the list with sheer dominance against Australia. Here are the 5 cricketers.
Sachin Tendulkar: The First Indian to Rule ODI Rankings
In February 1996, Sachin Tendulkar became the first Indian to achieve the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI batting rankings. His consistent brilliance at the top of the order, combined with match-winning performances in the mid-1990s, made him the face of Indian cricket worldwide.
Tendulkar’s Lasting Legacy at the Top
Even after 1996, Tendulkar continued to hover near the No. 1 ranking for years, maintaining elite consistency across continents. His ability to adapt, innovate, and score against every opposition made him one of the most respected players in world cricket.
MS Dhoni: From Power-Hitter to World No. 1
In April 2006, MS Dhoni dethroned Ricky Ponting to become the No. 1 ODI batter in the world. Known for his calmness and calculated aggression, Dhoni’s meteoric rise came just a year after his international debut.
Dhoni’s Reign and Influence
Dhoni’s tenure at No. 1 was brief but influential, symbolizing the arrival of a new generation of Indian cricketers unafraid to dominate globally. He later led India to multiple ICC trophies, carrying the same composure that once took him to the top of the batting charts.
Virat Kohli: The Modern Master’s Ascent
Virat Kohli first reached No. 1 in November 2013, following a phenomenal run of form against Australia. His hunger for runs and supreme fitness transformed ODI batting, setting new benchmarks for consistency and intensity.
Kohli’s Era of Dominance
From 2013 onwards, Kohli dominated ICC rankings for nearly a decade, repeatedly regaining the No. 1 spot through sheer consistency. His battles with Steve Smith, Babar Azam, and Kane Williamson became headline rivalries of the modern era.
Shubman Gill: The Youngest Indian to Reach No. 1
In February 2025, Shubman Gill achieved a milestone many dream of, becoming the youngest Indian to top the ICC ODI batting rankings. His graceful stroke play, calm temperament, and ability to dominate fast bowling made him India’s next big hope.
Gill’s Rise and Future Promise
At just 26, Gill’s No. 1 ranking signalled the beginning of a new era. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli guiding him, he has embraced the responsibility of leading India’s batting lineup across formats.
Rohit Sharma: The Veteran’s Late-Career Glory
On October 29 2025, at age 38, Rohit Sharma reached No. 1 in the ICC ODI batting rankings for the first time. The milestone crowned his remarkable comeback, proving age is no barrier when hunger and form align.
Rohit’s Legacy Among India’s Greats
Rohit’s late-career achievement placed him in the elite list alongside Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, and Gill, five Indians who’ve ruled world cricket at different times. His timing, captaincy success, and longevity make him one of India’s most admired cricketers.
