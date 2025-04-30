photoDetails

On his 38th birthday today, April 30, 2025, Rohit Sharma’s incredible cricketing career isn't the only thing in the spotlight. Behind the cricketer's success, there's a beautiful love story that has captivated fans. Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, have been a power couple in Indian cricket, with their love blossoming over the years. They first met through a professional connection but quickly became inseparable. Their bond has been a strong source of support throughout Rohit's career. Celebrating his birthday with his family, fans continue to admire not just his sporting achievements but also his heartwarming love story with Ritika.