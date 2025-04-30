Rohit Sharma Turns 38: How Manager Ritika Sajdeh Became His Soulmate; All About Hitman's Love Story - In Pics
On his 38th birthday today, April 30, 2025, Rohit Sharma’s incredible cricketing career isn't the only thing in the spotlight. Behind the cricketer's success, there's a beautiful love story that has captivated fans. Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, have been a power couple in Indian cricket, with their love blossoming over the years. They first met through a professional connection but quickly became inseparable. Their bond has been a strong source of support throughout Rohit's career. Celebrating his birthday with his family, fans continue to admire not just his sporting achievements but also his heartwarming love story with Ritika.
1. Office Romance Turns Into Lifelong Love
Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s relationship blossomed from a professional connection to a deep personal bond, showcasing how unexpected office romances can turn into life-changing relationships.
2. Meeting Through Shared Interests
Their first meeting was for an ad shoot, where Ritika, as Rohit’s manager, began managing his professional commitments. Little did they know, this professional connection would evolve into something much more personal.
3. Rohit's Heartfelt Proposal
Rohit proposed to Ritika at the Borivali Sports Club in Mumbai, the same ground where his cricket journey began. This sentimental gesture took everyone by surprise, making their engagement extra special.
4. A Star-Studded Engagement
Rohit and Ritika's engagement in June 2015 was a glamorous affair with Bollywood stars like Sohail Khan in attendance, adding a touch of glam to their beautiful journey ahead.
5. Fairy-Tale Wedding in Mumbai
Their December 2015 wedding at Taj Lands Hotel was a grand celebration, with a stunning ceremony attended by A-listers from the cricket, Bollywood, and business worlds.
6. A Growing Family
Rohit and Ritika’s love story continued to evolve with the birth of their daughter, Samaira, in 2018. Their growing family added more joy to their lives, marking the start of a new chapter.
7. The Big Reveal: Baby Samaira
After some subtle hints on social media, Rohit officially revealed their daughter's name, Samaira, sharing the joyous moment with fans worldwide through a heartfelt Instagram post.
8. Five Years of Marital Bliss
Rohit and Ritika marked five years of marriage by sharing their affection on social media, with sweet captions and family pictures, showing how their bond has grown stronger with time.
9. From Best Friends to Soulmates
Rohit and Ritika’s love story beautifully demonstrates how the foundation of friendship can evolve into a deep, loving partnership, which they continue to nurture year after year.
10. Building a Dream Life Together
From the humble beginnings to building an incredible life together, Rohit and Ritika’s story is a testament to love, perseverance, and family. Their journey continues to inspire millions worldwide.
