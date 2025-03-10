Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2870014https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/rohit-sharma-virat-kohli-ravindra-jadeja-among-few-cricketers-to-win-champions-trophy-twice-check-full-list-2870014
NewsPhotosRohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Ravindra Jadeja Among Few Cricketers To Win Champions Trophy Twice - Check Full List Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Ravindra Jadeja Among Few Cricketers To Win Champions Trophy Twice - Check Full List
photoDetails

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Ravindra Jadeja Among Few Cricketers To Win Champions Trophy Twice - Check Full List

The ICC Champions Trophy is one of the most prestigious tournaments in cricket, featuring intense competition among the world’s best teams. Winning the trophy is a remarkable feat, but only a handful of players have managed to lift it multiple times. With India’s thrilling victory over New Zealand in the 2025 final, some new names have joined this elite list. Let’s take a look at the legendary cricketers who have won multiple ICC Champions Trophy titles.

Updated:Mar 10, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us
Champions Trophy 2025ICC Champions Trophy winnersICC Champions Trophy multiple winnersplayers with most ICC Champions Trophy titlesRicky Ponting Champions Trophy recordRohit Sharma Champions Trophy winsVirat Kohli ICC titlesRavindra Jadeja Champions Trophy statsICC Champions Trophy 2025 winnersAustralia ICC Champions Trophy historyIndia Champions Trophy victoriesShane Watson Champions Trophy finalBrett Lee ICC tournament recordsMichael Hussey Australia cricket statsRohit Sharma ICC trophies listIndia vs New Zealand Champions Trophy finalICC Champions Trophy winning captainsmost successful players in ICC tournamentsChampions Trophy records and statsICC Champions Trophy final highlightscricketers with multiple ICC trophiesIndia’s biggest ICC Champions Trophy momentsICC Champions Trophy all-time greatswho has won the most ICC Champions Trophy titlesbest Champions Trophy performancesICC Champions Trophy winners listAustralia vs India Champions Trophy historymo
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra To Kane Williamson: New Zealand Batters With Most Runs In Single Edition Of Champions Trophy - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Nauru Citizenship
This Country Is Selling Its Citizenship For Rs 91 Lakh To….– It’s Not US, UK, Or UAE
camera icon7
title
classic literature
Old Books, New Films: Classic Novels That Got A Modern Movie Makeover
camera icon8
title
EPFO
EPFO New Rules: PF Account Holders Get Rs 7 Lakh Insurance for Free – Know Death Benefits Under EDLI Scheme And EPF's Interest Rate
camera icon8
title
Player Of The Tournament Award Winners In Each Edition Of Champions Trophy
From Shikhar Dhawan To Chris Gayle: List Of Player Of The Tournament Award Winners In Each Edition Of Champions Trophy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK