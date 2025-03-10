Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Ravindra Jadeja Among Few Cricketers To Win Champions Trophy Twice - Check Full List

photoDetails

english

2869993

The ICC Champions Trophy is one of the most prestigious tournaments in cricket, featuring intense competition among the world’s best teams. Winning the trophy is a remarkable feat, but only a handful of players have managed to lift it multiple times. With India’s thrilling victory over New Zealand in the 2025 final, some new names have joined this elite list. Let’s take a look at the legendary cricketers who have won multiple ICC Champions Trophy titles.