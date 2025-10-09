Rohit Sharma Vs Australia In ODIs: From First Double Hundred To Dominance In Chase - Check Complete Overview
Rohit Sharma has been a key performer for India in ODIs against Australia. As he returns in ODIs after a long period, here's how he dominated against the Aussies.
Rohit Sharma vs Australia
Rohit Sharma has been a dominant force in One Day Internationals against Australia. His aggressive batting style and ability to perform under pressure make him a key player for India in this upcoming series.
Matches and Runs
Rohit has played 46 ODIs against Australia, scoring 2407 runs at an average of 57.30. His consistency has often tilted the scales in India’s favor in high-stakes games.
Highest Score Against Australia
Rohit’s top score against Australia is 209, showcasing his ability to play long, impactful innings. He has repeatedly shown the temperament to chase big totals in challenging conditions.
Historic 209 in Australia
Rohit Sharma’s first ODI double century came against Australia at Bengaluru in November 2013. His 209 off 158 balls, filled with 12 fours and 16 sixes, powered India to a 57-run win, marking the beginning of his “Hitman” era.
Century Record
Rohit has scored eight centuries against Australia, putting him just behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has nine. This demonstrates his consistent dominance against top-level opposition.
Key Player in Chases
Rohit’s ability to pace an innings in high-pressure situations has been vital for India. Many of his performances against Australia have been match-winning.
Leadership Role
Although Shubman Gill has been appointed India’s ODI captain, Rohit’s presence in the squad brings experience, guidance, and a calming influence to younger players.
Form and Fitness
Rohit remains a reliable opener with the ability to anchor innings. His current form and fitness will be crucial as India faces Australia in the upcoming series.
Influence Beyond Batting
Apart from scoring runs, Rohit’s cricketing intelligence and field placements contribute to team strategy. His mentorship of younger players has been a key asset for India.
Looking Ahead to the Series
As India prepares for the ODI series in Australia, Rohit Sharma’s experience, batting record, and leadership qualities will be central to India’s chances of winning. Fans expect him to deliver yet another memorable performance.
