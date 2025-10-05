Rohit Sharma Vs Virat Kohli Vs MS Dhoni: Who Was India’s Greatest ODI Captain? Check Stats

3 / 8

Rohit Sharma became India’s full-time ODI captain in December 2021. He led India in 56 ODIs, winning 42, losing 12, with one tie and one no-result. His win rate of 75% is the highest among recent captains. Under him, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy, and ODI Asia Cups in 2018 (stand-in) and 2023, and reached the 2023 World Cup final.