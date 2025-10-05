Advertisement
Rohit Sharma Vs Virat Kohli Vs MS Dhoni: Who Was India's Greatest ODI Captain? Check Stats
Rohit Sharma Vs Virat Kohli Vs MS Dhoni: Who Was India's Greatest ODI Captain? Check Stats

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni have all left an indelible mark as India’s ODI captains. Each brought a unique style to leadership, and cricket fans continue to debate who truly deserves the title of the best ODI captain. 

 

Updated:Oct 05, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Virat Kohli - Captaincy Overview

Virat Kohli captained India in 95 ODIs from 2017 to 2021, winning 65 and losing 27, with one tie and two no-results. His win percentage was 68.42%. Kohli led India to the 2017 Champions Trophy final and 2019 World Cup semi-final. Known for his aggressive style, he emphasized fitness and intensity.

MS Dhoni - Captaincy Overview

MS Dhoni led India in 200 ODIs between 2007 and 2017, winning 110, losing 74, with five ties and 11 no-results. His win percentage was 55%. Dhoni is the only captain to win all three major ICC limited-overs tournaments: the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma - Captaincy Overview

Rohit Sharma became India’s full-time ODI captain in December 2021. He led India in 56 ODIs, winning 42, losing 12, with one tie and one no-result. His win rate of 75% is the highest among recent captains. Under him, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy, and ODI Asia Cups in 2018 (stand-in) and 2023, and reached the 2023 World Cup final.

Leadership Styles

Rohit Sharma is calm and strategic, focusing on team balance. Virat Kohli is aggressive and passionate, inspiring intensity. MS Dhoni is calm and tactical, known for sharp decisions and nurturing young talent.

ICC Tournament Success

Rohit Sharma led India to victories in the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. Kohli reached the 2017 Champions Trophy final and 2019 World Cup semis. Dhoni remains the only captain to win all three ICC limited-overs trophies.

Impact on Team Performance

Rohit’s tenure reflects high win rates and cohesion. Kohli transformed India’s white-ball approach with aggression and fitness. Dhoni built a winning culture, blending experience with young talent under pressure.

Legacy and Influence

Rohit is remembered for strategic brilliance and ICC success. Kohli set new standards of intensity and professionalism. Dhoni’s calm leadership and unmatched trophy haul make him a benchmark in Indian cricket.

Conclusion

MS Dhoni’s ICC record remains unmatched. Rohit Sharma’s strategic leadership strengthened India’s performance, while Virat Kohli’s aggressive style modernized India’s white-ball cricket. Each captain has left a unique legacy.

