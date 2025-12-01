Advertisement
Ronaldo vs Messi: Who Is More Rich? From Luxurious Car Collections To Million-Dollar Villas; Check Net Worth In Numbers
Ronaldo vs Messi: Who Is More Rich? From Luxurious Car Collections To Million-Dollar Villas; Check Net Worth In Numbers

Ronaldo vs Messi: The net worth of footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has always been a topic of debate among their fans. From their big contract deals to luxurious car collections to private villas, both athletes own wealth worth millions of dollars. Recent net-worth estimates show Ronaldo has crossed the $1.4 billion mark, officially becoming a billionaire — a milestone that puts him ahead of Messi in the money race.

Updated:Dec 01, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
Who Is Wealthier in 2025?

Who Is Wealthier in 2025?

This year, Ronaldo officially crossed the billionaire mark — putting his fortune ahead of Messi’s, according to global net-worth indexes.

Ronaldo Crosses $1.4 Billion Mark

Ronaldo vs Messi

With his huge contract at Al-Nassr and diversified business ventures — from hotels to the CR7 brand — Ronaldo is now valued at nearly $1.4 billion.

Messi Still Among Richest

Ronaldo vs Messi

Messi continues to earn significant income through playing for Inter Miami, endorsement deals, and personal ventures. According to the latest data, Messi’s net worth is $650 million.

Ronaldo’s Car Collection

Ronaldo vs Messi

Ronaldo owns supercars including a rare Bugatti Centodieci, Bugatti Chiron, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini and more.

Messi’s Garage

Ronaldo vs Messi

Messi owns rare cars like the Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, Pagani Zonda Tricolore, Mercedes SLS AMG, and several luxury SUVs.

Ronaldo’s Private Villa

Ronaldo vs Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxurious residence in Turin, Italy, is reported to be valued between $6.5 million and $10 million.

Messi’s Florida Mansion

Ronaldo vs Messi

Lionel Messi owns a $10.8 million mansion in Florida, featuring 10 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, marking his latest luxury property acquisition.

Jets, Properties and Brand Deals

Ronaldo vs Messi

Both invest in real estate, private jets, and brand deals — but Ronaldo’s bigger contract and business empire give him the edge in net wealth. (Image: X/@sportbible)

Global High-Earner List

Ronaldo vs Messi

With his contracts and endorsements, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the highest-paid footballer in the world, strengthening his financial lead over Lionel Messi.

The Debate

Ronaldo vs Messi

Online discussions and fan polls continue over who is richer or has the better car collection — keeping both footballers in the spotlight even off the pitch. (Images credit: Instagram/@cristiano & leomessi)

Ronaldo vs MessiRonaldo net worthLionel Messi net worth
