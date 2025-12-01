Ronaldo vs Messi: Who Is More Rich? From Luxurious Car Collections To Million-Dollar Villas; Check Net Worth In Numbers
Ronaldo vs Messi: The net worth of footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has always been a topic of debate among their fans. From their big contract deals to luxurious car collections to private villas, both athletes own wealth worth millions of dollars. Recent net-worth estimates show Ronaldo has crossed the $1.4 billion mark, officially becoming a billionaire — a milestone that puts him ahead of Messi in the money race.
Who Is Wealthier in 2025?
This year, Ronaldo officially crossed the billionaire mark — putting his fortune ahead of Messi’s, according to global net-worth indexes.
Ronaldo Crosses $1.4 Billion Mark
With his huge contract at Al-Nassr and diversified business ventures — from hotels to the CR7 brand — Ronaldo is now valued at nearly $1.4 billion.
Messi Still Among Richest
Messi continues to earn significant income through playing for Inter Miami, endorsement deals, and personal ventures. According to the latest data, Messi’s net worth is $650 million.
Ronaldo’s Car Collection
Ronaldo owns supercars including a rare Bugatti Centodieci, Bugatti Chiron, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini and more.
Messi’s Garage
Messi owns rare cars like the Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, Pagani Zonda Tricolore, Mercedes SLS AMG, and several luxury SUVs.
Ronaldo’s Private Villa
Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxurious residence in Turin, Italy, is reported to be valued between $6.5 million and $10 million.
Messi’s Florida Mansion
Lionel Messi owns a $10.8 million mansion in Florida, featuring 10 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, marking his latest luxury property acquisition.
Jets, Properties and Brand Deals
Both invest in real estate, private jets, and brand deals — but Ronaldo’s bigger contract and business empire give him the edge in net wealth. (Image: X/@sportbible)
Global High-Earner List
With his contracts and endorsements, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the highest-paid footballer in the world, strengthening his financial lead over Lionel Messi.
The Debate
Online discussions and fan polls continue over who is richer or has the better car collection — keeping both footballers in the spotlight even off the pitch. (Images credit: Instagram/@cristiano & leomessi)
