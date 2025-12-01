Ronaldo vs Messi: Who Is More Rich? From Luxurious Car Collections To Million-Dollar Villas; Check Net Worth In Numbers

photoDetails

Ronaldo vs Messi: The net worth of footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has always been a topic of debate among their fans. From their big contract deals to luxurious car collections to private villas, both athletes own wealth worth millions of dollars. Recent net-worth estimates show Ronaldo has crossed the $1.4 billion mark, officially becoming a billionaire — a milestone that puts him ahead of Messi in the money race.