RR IPL 2026 Retention & Release: Which Players Will Rajasthan Royals Keep or Let Go?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set for a major squad overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction after a disappointing ninth-place finish in IPL 2025. Key players like Sanju Samson may be traded or released, while the franchise plans to retain young talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag. Overseas stars Jofra Archer and Wanindu Hasaranga are also likely to stay. RR could release underperformers including Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, and Fazalhaq Farooqi to strengthen the middle order and bowling attack. Fans can expect bold moves, trades with CSK, and a restructured squad for IPL 2026.