RR IPL 2026 Retention & Release: Which Players Will Rajasthan Royals Keep or Let Go?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set for a major squad overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction after a disappointing ninth-place finish in IPL 2025. Key players like Sanju Samson may be traded or released, while the franchise plans to retain young talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag. Overseas stars Jofra Archer and Wanindu Hasaranga are also likely to stay. RR could release underperformers including Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, and Fazalhaq Farooqi to strengthen the middle order and bowling attack. Fans can expect bold moves, trades with CSK, and a restructured squad for IPL 2026.

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
1. Sanju Samson’s Future Hangs in Balance

1. Sanju Samson’s Future Hangs in Balance

 

RR captain and top Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson may leave the franchise amid reported differences with management. If a trade with CSK fails, RR is likely to release him ahead of IPL 2026.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Young Core Retained

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Young Core Retained

 

RR is expected to retain rising stars Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, forming a promising young core to rebuild the batting and fielding lineup.

3. Shimron Hetmyer Could Be Released

3. Shimron Hetmyer Could Be Released

 

The West Indies middle-order batter struggled in IPL 2025, scoring just 239 runs at a strike rate of 145. His high salary and inconsistent performance put him on the release radar.

4. Jofra Archer & Wanindu Hasaranga Locked In

4. Jofra Archer & Wanindu Hasaranga Locked In

 

RR plans to retain overseas stars Jofra Archer and Wanindu Hasaranga, ensuring the bowling department maintains international quality despite overall team struggles last season.

5. Tushar Deshpande May Face the Axe

5. Tushar Deshpande May Face the Axe

 

Picked for ₹6.5 crore, Deshpande managed only 9 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 10.62. RR might release him to free budget and strengthen pace options.

6. Maheesh Theekshana Likely to Be Released

6. Maheesh Theekshana Likely to Be Released

 

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana failed to make a major impact in IPL 2025. RR may focus on domestic spin talent or all-rounders instead, leaving Theekshana available for auction.

7. Fazalhaq Farooqi Could Be Part of the Release List

7. Fazalhaq Farooqi Could Be Part of the Release List

 

Afghanistan pacer Farooqi played only 5 matches without a wicket in IPL 2025. RR may let him go to restructure their pace attack and balance overseas player slots.

8. Trade Rumours Heat Up With CSK

8. Trade Rumours Heat Up With CSK

 

Reports suggest RR may trade Samson to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and potentially another player, signaling a possible leadership shake-up and strategic squad revamp.

9. Focus on Middle Order and Finishers

9. Focus on Middle Order and Finishers

 

RR is actively seeking reliable finishers and a strong middle order after a poor 2025 campaign. Players like Hetmyer and Dubey could be released to bring in impactful new talent.

10. Mini-Auction 2026 Set to Be Game-Changing

10. Mini-Auction 2026 Set to Be Game-Changing

 

With only ₹0.30 crore left in the purse, RR must make calculated moves in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, balancing retained players, released stars, and potential trades to strengthen batting, bowling, and team dynamics.

