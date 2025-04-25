RR Qualification Scenario: How Rajasthan Royals Can Still Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs After Losing 7 Out Of 9 Matches
IPL 2025 RR Qualification Scenario: Here is how Rajasthan Royals (RR) can qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs after their loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
1. Another Loss For Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals suffered 11-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. It was the third successive match where Rajasthan Royals lost from a winning position in the run chase.
2. Number Of Wins For Rajasthan In IPL 2025 So Far
With their loss against RCB on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals have now lost five matches in succession and a total of seven defeats in nine matches. Their two wins so far have come against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.
3. Rajasthan Royals' Position On Points Table
Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at the eighth spot in the IPL 2025 points table with four points from nine matches played so far. Their chances of making it to the playoffs are hanging by a thread.
4. How Can Rajasthan Royals Still Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs?
Despite losing seven matches out of nine so far, Rajasthan Royals are mathematically alive in the IPL 2025 playoffs race. Rajasthan now need to win all remaining five matches with a very big margin and hope that not more than three teams finish with more than 14 points.
5. Can Teams Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs On 14 Points?
If Rajasthan Royals win all to reach 14 points, they can qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs. However, they would require a favourable net run rate and plenty of help from elsewhere.
Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the playoffs with 14 points last season, thanks to their better net run rate than CSK, DC and LSG, who were all tied on 14 points. Interestingly, RCB are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs with 14 points since the league expanded to 10 teams in 2022.
6. How Many Times Rajasthan Royals Have Qualified For IPL Playoffs?
Rajasthan Royals have qualified for the playoffs six times in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. They won the title in 2008 under legendary Shane Warner's captaincy and reached the final in 2022 with Sanju Samson leading the side.
7. Rajasthan Royals' Remaining Fixtures In IPL 2025
April 28: vs Gujarat Titans
May 1: vs Mumbai Indians
May 4: vs Kolkata Knight Riders
May 12: vs Chennai Super Kings
May 16: vs Punjab Kings
