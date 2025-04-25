RR Qualification Scenario: How Rajasthan Royals Can Still Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs After Losing 7 Out Of 9 Matches

5 / 7

If Rajasthan Royals win all to reach 14 points, they can qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs. However, they would require a favourable net run rate and plenty of help from elsewhere.

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the playoffs with 14 points last season, thanks to their better net run rate than CSK, DC and LSG, who were all tied on 14 points. Interestingly, RCB are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs with 14 points since the league expanded to 10 teams in 2022.