Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2891220https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/rr-qualification-scenario-how-rajasthan-royals-can-still-qualify-for-ipl-2025-playoffs-after-losing-7-out-of-9-matches-2891220
NewsPhotosRR Qualification Scenario: How Rajasthan Royals Can Still Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs After Losing 7 Out Of 9 Matches
photoDetails

RR Qualification Scenario: How Rajasthan Royals Can Still Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs After Losing 7 Out Of 9 Matches

IPL 2025 RR Qualification Scenario: Here is how Rajasthan Royals (RR) can qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs after their loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. 

Updated:Apr 25, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Another Loss For Rajasthan Royals

1/7
1. Another Loss For Rajasthan Royals

Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals suffered 11-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. It was the third successive match where Rajasthan Royals lost from a winning position in the run chase. 

 

Follow Us

2. Number Of Wins For Rajasthan In IPL 2025 So Far

2/7
2. Number Of Wins For Rajasthan In IPL 2025 So Far

With their loss against RCB on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals have now lost five matches in succession and a total of seven defeats in nine matches. Their two wins so far have come against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. 

 

Follow Us

3. Rajasthan Royals' Position On Points Table

3/7
3. Rajasthan Royals' Position On Points Table

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at the eighth spot in the IPL 2025 points table with four points from nine matches played so far. Their chances of making it to the playoffs are hanging by a thread.

 

Follow Us

4. How Can Rajasthan Royals Still Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs?

4/7
4. How Can Rajasthan Royals Still Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Despite losing seven matches out of nine so far, Rajasthan Royals are mathematically alive in the IPL 2025 playoffs race. Rajasthan now need to win all remaining five matches with a very big margin and hope that not more than three teams finish with more than 14 points.  

Follow Us

5. Can Teams Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs On 14 Points?

5/7
5. Can Teams Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs On 14 Points?

If Rajasthan Royals win all to reach 14 points, they can qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs. However, they would require a favourable net run rate and plenty of help from elsewhere.

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the playoffs with 14 points last season, thanks to their better net run rate than CSK, DC and LSG, who were all tied on 14 points. Interestingly, RCB are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs with 14 points since the league expanded to 10 teams in 2022. 

Follow Us

6. How Many Times Rajasthan Royals Have Qualified For IPL Playoffs?

6/7
6. How Many Times Rajasthan Royals Have Qualified For IPL Playoffs?

Rajasthan Royals have qualified for the playoffs six times in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. They won the title in 2008 under legendary Shane Warner's captaincy and reached the final in 2022 with Sanju Samson leading the side.

 

Follow Us

7. Rajasthan Royals' Remaining Fixtures In IPL 2025

7/7
7. Rajasthan Royals' Remaining Fixtures In IPL 2025

April 28: vs Gujarat Titans

May 1: vs Mumbai Indians

May 4: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 12: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 16: vs Punjab Kings

Follow Us
rajasthan royalsRRRajasthan Royals IPL 2025Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 PlayoffsRajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Playoffs ScenarioIPL 2025 Playoffs ScenarioRajasthan Royals playoffsSanju SamsonSanju Samson IPL 2025Sanju Samson injurySanju Samson Rajasthan RoyalsRiyan Paragriyan parag rajasthan royalsRiyan Parag IPL 2025Yashasvi JaiswalYashasvi Jaiswal IPL 2025Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan RoyalsJofra ArcherJofra Archer Rajasthan RoyalsJofra Archer IPL RecordsRahul DravidRahul Dravid Rajasthan RoyalsRahul Dravid ipl 2025Rajasthan Royals Coaching
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon15
title
Pope Francis
From Club Bouncer To Bishop Of Rome: Lesser- Known Fact About Pope Francis' Life
camera icon8
title
world's richest beggar
Meet World’s Richest Beggar: Owns Flats Worth Rs 1.4 Crore, Kids Studied In Top Convent School– Know All About His Net Worth
camera icon10
title
hidden beaches
8 Hidden Beaches Near Mumbai For Peaceful Escape And Tranquil Getaway
camera icon5
title
Auto news
25 Visa-Free Countries For Indians: Includes MUSLIM-Majority Nations - Last One's A Party Paradise!
camera icon6
title
World's Most Beautiful Woman
Meet 62-Year-Old World's Most Beautiful Woman, Who Married Thrice And Eats Raw Vegan Diet, Her Name Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK