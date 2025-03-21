Advertisement
Rs 27 Cr For Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya To Get Rs 16.35 Cr: Salary Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Captains In IPL 2025 - Check In Pics
Rs 27 Cr For Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya To Get Rs 16.35 Cr: Salary Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Captains In IPL 2025 - Check In Pics

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will start on March 22, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2025, let's take a look at the salaries of the all 10 captains: 

Updated:Mar 21, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
Rishabh Pant (LSG) - Rs 27 Cr

Rishabh Pant (LSG) - Rs 27 Cr

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant is set to be the highest-paid captain during the IPL 2025 season. LSG acquired Rishabh for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore at the IPL mega auction, making him the most expensive player in the IPL history. 

Pat Cummins (SRH) - Rs 18 Cr

Pat Cummins (SRH) - Rs 18 Cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins is set to earn Rs 18 crore during the IPL 2025 season after getting retained by the franchise. SRH reached the final during the last IPL season under his captaincy.  

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - Rs 18 Cr

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - Rs 18 Cr

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will get Rs 18 crore during the IPL 2025 season. After failing to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs, CSK will look to bounce back under Gaikwad's captaincy in the upcoming season. 

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - Rs 26.75 Cr

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - Rs 26.75 Cr

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer will be the second-highest earner during the IPL 2025. Shreyas, who led KKR to IPL title win last year, was picked by Punjab Kings for 26.75 crores during the mega auction.  

Sanju Samson (RR) - Rs 18 Cr

Sanju Samson (RR) - Rs 18 Cr

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is set to earn Rs 18 crore during the IPL 2025 season. He was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL mega auction.  

Rajat Patidar (RCB) - Rs 11 Cr

Rajat Patidar (RCB) - Rs 11 Cr

The newly appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar will earn Rs 11 crore in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.   

Axar Patel (DC) - Rs 16.5 Cr

Axar Patel (DC) - Rs 16.5 Cr

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel will get Rs 16.5 crores during the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Axar was retained by Delhi ahead of the mega auction.  

Shubhman Gill (GT) - Rs 16.5 Cr

Shubhman Gill (GT) - Rs 16.5 Cr

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubhman Gill is set to earn Rs 16.5 crore during the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Shubhman was retained by GT ahead of the mega auction.   

Hardik Pandya (MI) - Rs 16.35 Cr

Hardik Pandya (MI) - Rs 16.35 Cr

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya will get Rs 16.35 crore during the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Five times champions finished at the bottom last year under Hardik's captaincy and they will look to bounce back in the upcoming season. 

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) - Rs 1.5 Cr

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) - Rs 1.5 Cr

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane will receive the lowest salary among captains during the IPL 2025 season. KKR picked Rahane for 1.5 crore during the mega auction. 

