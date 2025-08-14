RTO vs Akash Deep: How The Cricketer’s SUV Sparked A Legal Controversy In Lucknow
Indian pacer Akash Deep finds himself in the headlines for reasons off the cricket field after receiving a notice from the Lucknow RTO for driving his new Toyota Fortuner without a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and incomplete registration. Purchased just after India’s England tour, the ₹62 lakh SUV lacked mandatory documentation, prompting authorities to bar its road use and give a strict 72-hour compliance window. The delivering dealership, M/s Sunny Motors, has been suspended for one month for violating Motor Vehicles Act provisions. The case highlights legal compliance, road safety, and the importance of HSRP and TRM, especially for celebrity vehicle owners in India.
1. Akash Deep’s SUV Hit by RTO Notice
The Lucknow RTO issued a Vehicle Use Prohibition Notice, barring Akash Deep’s new SUV from roads due to missing High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and incomplete registration documentation. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
2. Strict 72-Hour Compliance Window
Akash Deep has been given 72 hours to submit all necessary documents, including proof of registration, insurance, and road tax, to avoid legal consequences under the Motor Vehicles Act.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
3. Dealer Suspended for Violations
The Chinhat-based dealership, M/s Sunny Motors, faces a one-month suspension for delivering the Toyota Fortuner without mandatory HSRP and Third Registration Mark (TRM), violating Central Motor Vehicles Rules.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
4. Dream Car Instagram Moment Turns Controversial
Akash Deep had shared his “Dream delivered. Keys received” post on Instagram, showcasing the ₹62 lakh Toyota Fortuner with his family, which inadvertently attracted RTO scrutiny.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
5. Legal Basis: Motor Vehicles Act, 1988
The notice cites Sections 39, 41(6), 192, and 207 of the MVA, emphasizing that driving a vehicle without proper registration or HSRP constitutes an offense and can lead to seizure.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
6. What is an HSRP and TRM?
High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) include laser codes, holograms, and non-removable screws to prevent theft or tampering, while the Third Registration Mark (TRM) ensures additional legal compliance for road use.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
7. Registration Lapses Despite Insurance and Number Plate
Akash Deep’s SUV, purchased on August 7, had insurance by August 8 and received a fancy number plate by August 9, yet registration on the Vahan portal remained incomplete.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
8. Dealer Response Required Within 14 Days
Sunny Motors has 14 days to explain the registration lapse. Failure to comply could result in cancellation of its trade certificate and further legal action under MVA provisions.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
9. Road Safety and Public Influence
The RTO stressed that celebrity actions have a wide social impact. Driving without HSRP and TRM sets a wrong precedent, emphasizing the need for strict enforcement to ensure road safety compliance.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
10. From England Tour to Fortuner Fiasco
Fresh from a stellar England series with 13 wickets in three Tests, Akash Deep’s off-field controversy highlights that personal milestones can attract scrutiny, blending sports news with lifestyle and automobile coverage.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
