RTO vs Akash Deep: How The Cricketer’s SUV Sparked A Legal Controversy In Lucknow

Indian pacer Akash Deep finds himself in the headlines for reasons off the cricket field after receiving a notice from the Lucknow RTO for driving his new Toyota Fortuner without a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and incomplete registration. Purchased just after India’s England tour, the ₹62 lakh SUV lacked mandatory documentation, prompting authorities to bar its road use and give a strict 72-hour compliance window. The delivering dealership, M/s Sunny Motors, has been suspended for one month for violating Motor Vehicles Act provisions. The case highlights legal compliance, road safety, and the importance of HSRP and TRM, especially for celebrity vehicle owners in India.