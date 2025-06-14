Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2916150https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/rumours-spark-romance-buzz-who-is-the-mystery-ipl-woman-in-anirudh-ravichander-s-life-2916150
NewsPhotosRumours Spark Romance Buzz: Who Is the Mystery IPL Woman In Anirudh Ravichander’s Life?
photoDetails

Rumours Spark Romance Buzz: Who Is the Mystery IPL Woman In Anirudh Ravichander’s Life?

South India's musical sensation Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly in a serious relationship. Fans are buzzing over who the lucky girl is who stole Anirudh's heart. Anirudh has been spotted at upscale restaurants and different locations with an elegant woman, raising eyebrows and questions about his dating life. The rumours also suggest that she’s no stranger to fame herself, instead born into legacy, and constantly in the public eye. She is often seen at IPL matches and closely associated with one of the most talked-about franchises.

 

Updated:Jun 14, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Music Sensation Clean Bowled In Love

1/8
Music Sensation Clean Bowled In Love

South India's musical sensation Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly in a serious relationship, but who is she? Sources close to the industry suggest the two have been together for over a year and its not just like anything casual but quietly building something serious.  

Follow Us

Public appearances

2/8
Public appearances

Though known to fiercely guard his privacy, the composer hasn’t gone unnoticed during recent public appearances. The Paps along with media were able to catch his attention during his recent spotings.

Follow Us

All Eyes On Anirudh

3/8
All Eyes On Anirudh

Anirudh has been spotted at upscale restaurants and different locations with an elegant woman, raising eyebrows and questions about his dating life. 

 

Follow Us

It's the IPL Girl

4/8
It's The IPL Girl

According to the media buzz and speculations, Anirudh is reportedly dating none other than Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran. 

 

Follow Us

Kavya Maran

5/8
Kavya Maran

The rumours also suggest that she’s no stranger to fame herself, instead born into legacy, and constantly in the public eye. She is Often seen at IPL matches and closely associated with one of the most talked-about franchises. She blends glamour with business acumen and has been constantly respected as a young leader and admired for her grace

Follow Us

Anirudh The Introvert

6/8
Anirudh The Introvert

True to his nature, Anirudh hasn’t commented anything on these rumours leaving fans speculating over the mystery girl’s identity.

Follow Us

The Pieces Fit Perfectly

7/8
The Pieces Fit Perfectly

Fans believe all signs point to someone they’ve seen. but never quite connected with Anirudh before. Neither has confirmed it, but the pieces seem to fit perfectly. 

 

Follow Us

Neither Denial Nor Acceptance

8/8
Neither Denial Nor Acceptance

It needs to be seen whether the couple will acknowledge the talk of the town or will deny it subtly. 

Follow Us
Anirudh RavichanderKavya MaranIPL romanceSunrisers Hyderabad CEOAnirudh datingcelebrity rumorsSouth Indian musicMystery womanKalanithi Maran daughterentertainment newsIPL matchesprivate relationshipPublic Appearancesmedia buzzfan speculationRelationship statusFilm Industrybusiness acumenyoung leaderglamour.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Aus vs SA
First Players To Hit Century For A Team In ICC Tournament Final: Aiden Markram Joins Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting; Check Full List
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For June 16- 22: Transforming Conversation Will Bring The Emotional Breakthroughs, Zodiacs
camera icon9
title
ahmedabad plane crash
Meet Actress Who Tragically Died In Plane Crash, Married Into Royal Family, Karisma Kapoor Played Her In Biopic; She Was... Movie's Name Is...
camera icon16
title
ICC final centuries
16 Players Who Scored Century In ICC Finals: Aiden Markram Joins Ricky Ponting, Clive Lloyd & More - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
top 10 medical colleges in india
NIRF Ranking: Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK