NewsPhotosRuturaj Gaikwad To Open, MS Dhoni To Bat Down The Order: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Ruturaj Gaikwad To Open, MS Dhoni To Bat Down The Order: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025
Ruturaj Gaikwad To Open, MS Dhoni To Bat Down The Order: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025

Fans will witness MS Dhoni in action for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK will look to clinch their sixth title in the Indian Premier League. Take a look at CSK’s predicted playing XI for IPL 2025.

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad

1/13
Ruturaj Gaikwad

Star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad who is the captain of Chennai Super Kings, will open the batting in the IPL 2025. The right-hand batter smashed 583 runs and was the second-highest scorer in the IPL 2024 for CSK.

Devon Conway

2/13
Devon Conway

Star New Zealand batter Devon Conway will partner with Gaikwad to start the proceedings for CSK in the IPL 2025. The left-hand batter has been one of the key members of CSK's batting lineup and will look to make the most of his talent in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Rahul Tripathi

3/13
Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi is likely to bat at number 3 position for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025. Rahul has the ability to play according to situations, from hitting the big shots to rotating the strikes, he does it all.

Deepak Hooda

4/13
Deepak Hooda

Star batter Deepak Hooda is likely to bat at number 4 spot for CSK in the IPL 2025. He is a good batter against spin and can contribute with the bat in the middle order for the Men in Yellow.

Shivam Dube

5/13
Shivam Dube

India’s star all-rounder Shivam Dube has been one of the crucial members of the Chennai Super Kings. He is known for hitting big sixes and is also a handy medium pacer. 

Ravindra Jadeja

6/13
Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the biggest match winners for the Chennai Super Kings over the years in the IPL. In the 2025 edition of the IPL, CSK will rely a lot upon him to fire both with bat and ball.

MS Dhoni

7/13
MS Dhoni

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni is set to play another edition of the IPL only for fans. He is likely to bat down the lower order with the aim of helping his team finish well, and he can also entertain fans with his massive sixes.

Sam Curran

8/13
Sam Curran

Sam Curran will mark his return to the CSK lineup after four years. The English all-rounder can hit big sixes and take wickets in the powerplay overs. His addition will bolster CSK in the IPL 2025.

Ravichandran Ashwin

9/13
Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is making a comeback to CSK after a long gap of 10 years. His experience will help the Chennai-based franchise to do well in the upcoming edition of the IPL 2025.

Matheesha Pathirana

10/13
Matheesha Pathirana

Star pacer Matheesha Pathirana will lead the CSK pacer bowling lineup in the IPL 2025. The right-arm pacer has been one of the crucial members of CSK over the years in the IPL.

Noor Ahmad

11/13
Noor Ahmad

Young Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad will play for CSK for the first time, and he will look to make this season memorable with his bowling in the IPL 2025.

Impact Player

12/13
Impact Player

CSK who are the five-time IPL champions, are likely to use Mukesh Choudhary as their Impact Player in the upcoming 2025 season. 

CSK Squad Composition For IPL 2025

13/13
CSK Squad Composition For IPL 2025

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Siddarth, Shaikh Rasheed

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Vansh Bedi

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran. Ramakrishna Ghosh

Fast bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Spinners: Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal

