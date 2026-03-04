SA vs NZ Semi-Final Washout Rule: Will South Africa reach T20 World Cup 2026 final without playing?

photoDetails

english

3023453

The South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 includes strict reserve day and rain regulations designed to ensure a result. If rain prevents completion on the scheduled day, the match will resume on the reserve day from the same position. A minimum of 10 overs per side is required to produce a result in knockout games. If weather stops play across both days, the team that finished higher in the Super 8 standings advances. South Africa topped their group with six points, meaning they would qualify for the final if the semi-final is completely washed out.