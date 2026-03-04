Advertisement
NewsPhotosSA vs NZ Semi-Final Washout Rule: Will South Africa reach T20 World Cup 2026 final without playing?
SA vs NZ Semi-Final Washout Rule: Will South Africa reach T20 World Cup 2026 final without playing?

The South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 includes strict reserve day and rain regulations designed to ensure a result. If rain prevents completion on the scheduled day, the match will resume on the reserve day from the same position. A minimum of 10 overs per side is required to produce a result in knockout games. If weather stops play across both days, the team that finished higher in the Super 8 standings advances. South Africa topped their group with six points, meaning they would qualify for the final if the semi-final is completely washed out.

Updated:Mar 04, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
1. Extra Time on Match Day Gives Officials a Larger Window

1. Extra Time on Match Day Gives Officials a Larger Window

The ICC has allotted an additional 90 minutes of extra time on the scheduled semi-final day in Kolkata. This buffer allows officials to manage rain delays and still attempt to complete the knockout match. Photo Credit - X

2. Reserve Day Ensures Match Resumes From Same Point

2. Reserve Day Ensures Match Resumes From Same Point

If rain halts play and a result cannot be achieved on March 4, the semi-final will move to the reserve day on March 5, resuming from the exact match situation including runs, wickets, and overs remaining. Photo Credit - X

3. Knockout Matches Require Minimum 10 Overs Per Side

3. Knockout Matches Require Minimum 10 Overs Per Side

Unlike the group stage where five overs per side were sufficient, ICC regulations mandate a minimum of 10 overs per team in knockout matches for a result to be declared in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Photo Credit - X

4. Reserve Day Starts Earlier to Increase Chances of Play

4. Reserve Day Starts Earlier to Increase Chances of Play

The reserve day match window begins at 3:00 PM IST instead of the usual 7:00 PM start, giving match officials more daylight hours and flexibility to complete the South Africa vs New Zealand clash. Photo Credit - X

5. Super Over Decides the Winner If Scores Are Level

5. Super Over Decides the Winner If Scores Are Level

If the SA vs NZ semi-final ends in a tie after both teams complete their innings, the winner will be decided through a Super Over, with unlimited Super Overs played if required. Photo Credit - X

6. Weather Could Still Force ICC To Use Standings Rule

6. Weather Could Still Force ICC To Use Standings Rule

If persistent rain prevents even the minimum 10 overs per side across both match days, the ICC will determine the finalist based on Super 8 stage rankings, not head-to-head results. Photo Credit - X

7. South Africa Hold Qualification Advantage

7. South Africa Hold Qualification Advantage

South Africa finished first in their Super 8 group with six points, meaning they automatically progress to the T20 World Cup final if the semi-final cannot produce a result due to weather. Photo Credit - X

8. New Zealand Would Be Eliminated Without a Ball Bowled

8. New Zealand Would Be Eliminated Without a Ball Bowled

New Zealand advanced to the semi-finals with three Super 8 points, which puts them behind South Africa in tournament ranking hierarchy and eliminates them if the match is abandoned. Photo Credit - X

9. Kolkata Forecast Suggests Low Risk of Rain

9. Kolkata Forecast Suggests Low Risk of Rain

According to early weather forecasts for Eden Gardens, conditions are expected to remain mostly clear with minimal precipitation risk, increasing the likelihood that the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final proceeds as scheduled. Photo Credit - X

10. Knockout Rules Aim To Ensure Results On Field

10. Knockout Rules Aim To Ensure Results On Field

The ICC has layered multiple safeguards including extra time, reserve days, and minimum overs requirements to ensure the T20 World Cup semi-finals are decided on the field rather than through standings whenever possible. Photo Credit - X

