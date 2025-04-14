Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 Crore Bandra House To Virat Kohli’s 32 Crore Alibaug Farmhouse: 10 Most Luxurious Mansions Owned By Indian Cricketers - In Pics
Indian cricketers have not only conquered the pitch but also made a name for themselves in the world of luxury and real estate. With their skyrocketing earnings from international matches, IPL contracts, brand endorsements, and business ventures, many of them have invested in extravagant homes across the country. From MS Dhoni’s scenic farmhouse to Virat Kohli’s plush bungalow, here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive homes owned by Indian cricketers.
Virat Kohli's Alibaug Retreat
A glimpse into Virat Kohli's stunning 8-acre farmhouse in Alibaug, a perfect sanctuary for the star to rejuvenate and find serenity. Built on an 8-acre plot, the villa spans 10,000 square feet.
Sachin Tendulkar's Sprawling Bandra House: Elegance and Tranquility
Sachin Tendulkar's Bandra house is a sprawling 6,000 square feet mansion that he acquired in 2007. Originally known as 'Dorab Villa' and belonging to the Wardens, a Parsi family, the property underwent four years of preparation before the Tendulkar family moved in 2011. The five-story bungalow, comprising of three floors, two basements, and a terrace, features an expansive living room with earthy tones, cream-colored marble flooring, and elegant furniture. The outdoor garden serves as a serene backyard adorned with palm trees, leafy shrubs, and tropical plants. Sachin's favorite spot for yoga is the terrace, which is finished with textured grey walls. The house is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 100 crore.
MS Dhoni's Luxurious Ranchi Farmhouse: 'Kailashpati' Delights Fans
With frequent appearances on Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram posts, the lavish 7-acre farmhouse in Ranchi has been the cherished residence of the Dhoni family since 2017. Known as 'Kailashpati,' the farmhouse is located just 20 minutes away from MS Dhoni's previous home on Harmu Road. The property, estimated to be worth over Rs 100 Crore, offers ample space for beautiful landscaping and features amenities such as a gymnasium, swimming pool, park, and indoor spaces for various sports. The interiors of the house follow a green theme, with the presence of indoor flowering plants adding to its charm.
Yuvraj Singh's Mumbai Apartment: Luxury Living with a Sea View
Yuvraj Singh's Mumbai apartment, situated in Worli, spans an impressive 16,000 square feet. Comprising of two flats purchased in 2013 for Rs 64 Crore, the luxurious apartment is located on the 29th floor of Omkar Towers 1973, the same tower where Virat Kohli also owns a unit. The apartment is adorned with artistic paintings, warm lighting, and multiple leisure and work spaces. The spacious balcony offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. Additionally, Yuvraj Singh owns a serene holiday home in Goa, inspired by the Santorini architecture and traditional Goan styling.
Rohit Sharma's Swanky Worli Apartment: Spectacular Sea Views
Rohit Sharma's swanky 6,000 square feet apartment is located on the 29th floor of Ahuja Towers in Worli, Mumbai. Purchased for Rs 30 Crore in 2015, the apartment offers four bedrooms and a mesmerizing 270-degree view of the Arabian Sea. The living room boasts a soaring 13-feet high ceiling and a balcony adorned with timber wood. The apartment includes a dedicated room for business meetings or creative work, as well as a spacious walk-in wardrobe showcasing the cricketer's sartorial collection. Equipped with advanced home automation, the apartment allows control of lighting, gadgets, temperature, and entertainment through voice commands and touch panels.
Ravindra Jadeja's Regal Jamnagar Bungalow: Fit for Royalty
Ravindra Jadeja's four-storied bungalow in Jamnagar exudes princely and regal vibes. The luxurious home features huge intricately designed doors, vintage chandeliers, and classic furniture, creating a traditional ambiance. The living room showcases opulent classic sofas, emphasizing the overall lavishness of the abode. The bungalow's green lawns provide an ideal space for regular workouts. The Jaali-themed architectural motifs and plush fittings contribute to the royal feel of the property, estimated to be worth above Rs 28 Crore.
Sunil Gavaskar's Serene Goa Villa: Luxury Amidst Nature
Sunil Gavaskar's luxurious villa in Assagaon, North Goa, spans 5,000 square feet and was purchased by the Gavaskar family in 2017. The villa is part of the ISPRAVA Villa Project, situated in the Rome of the East. Fully furnished with antique furniture, modern appliances, and amenities, the villa features four bedrooms and is surrounded by lush greenery. The outdoor area includes a carefully curated garden and a large private pool, providing a serene retreat for the family. The Isprava project has attracted other top industrialists as well.
Sourav Ganguly's Behala Mansion: The House of Cricket
Sourav Ganguly's grand palatial house in Behala, Kolkata, is one of the city's biggest private mansions. With a rich history of housing the Ganguly family for over 45 years, the house features a specific living room where the family spends most of their time, including former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who watches most of his cricket matches there. The interiors predominantly use lighter color shades, reflecting a sense of peace and harmony. The house includes a sprawling garden for morning walks, a cricket pitch for practice, and a special room to display Sourav's prizes, trophies, and memorabilia.
Suresh Raina's Contemporary Ghaziabad Home: Modern Comforts
Suresh Raina's cottage-like home in Ghaziabad reflects his crisp taste and contemporary design. Located in Raj Nagar, the house features black and white granite surfaces on the floor, complementing the overall facade. The family has a fondness for prints, with tapestries, rugs, and soft furnishings showcasing floral patterns throughout the home. Despite its compact size, the house is surrounded by lush greenery, offering stunning views from the balcony. Natural light floods the entire home, creating a cozy nest for the family to relax. An open backyard provides ample space for Raina to focus on his fitness.
Hardik Pandya's Stylish Vadodara Penthouse: Modern Living at Its Finest
Hardik Pandya's penthouse in Vadodara is a 6,000 square feet modern abode. Constructed by combining four flats on the top floor, the penthouse reflects the individual tastes and preferences of the Pandya brothers. The contemporary design is accompanied by a private theater for karaoke sessions, a balcony garden, and a gym. The junior Pandya's room is themed around Team India's "bleed blue" motif, with a life-sized framed picture capturing Hardik Pandya alongside other Indian players. The penthouse is located in Diwalipura, one of Vadodara's posh localities.
