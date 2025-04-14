Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 Crore Bandra House To Virat Kohli’s 32 Crore Alibaug Farmhouse: 10 Most Luxurious Mansions Owned By Indian Cricketers - In Pics

2 / 10

Sachin Tendulkar's Bandra house is a sprawling 6,000 square feet mansion that he acquired in 2007. Originally known as 'Dorab Villa' and belonging to the Wardens, a Parsi family, the property underwent four years of preparation before the Tendulkar family moved in 2011. The five-story bungalow, comprising of three floors, two basements, and a terrace, features an expansive living room with earthy tones, cream-colored marble flooring, and elegant furniture. The outdoor garden serves as a serene backyard adorned with palm trees, leafy shrubs, and tropical plants. Sachin's favorite spot for yoga is the terrace, which is finished with textured grey walls. The house is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 100 crore.