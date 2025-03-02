Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli: Indian Cricketers Who Have Played 300 Or More ODIs - In Pics
Virat Kohli added another milestone to his career during India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand in Dubai. The 36-year-old Kohli became the seventh Indian cricketer to play 300 or more One-Day Internationals (ODIs).
Here's a list of Indian players, who have played 300 or more ODI matches:
1. Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar played 463 matches for India in ODI cricket. Tendulkar finished his ODI career with a record 18,426 runs with an average of 44.83.
2. MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni played 347 matches for India in ODI cricket. Dhoni finished his ODI career with 10599 runs with an average of 50.23.
3. Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid played 340 matches for India in ODI cricket. Dravid finished his ODI career with 10768 runs with an average of 39.15.
4. Mohammad Azharuddin
Mohammad Azharuddin played 334 matches for India in ODI cricket. Azharuddin finished his ODI career with 9378 runs with an average of 36.92.
5. Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly played 308 matches for India in ODI cricket. Ganguly finished his ODI career with 11221 runs with an average of 40.95.
6. Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh played 301 matches for India in ODI cricket. Yuvraj finished his ODI career with 8609 runs with an average of 36.47.
7. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has played 300 matches for India in ODI cricket so far. Kohli has scored 14096 runs with an average of 58.00.
