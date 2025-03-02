Advertisement
Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli: Indian Cricketers Who Have Played 300 Or More ODIs - In Pics
photoDetails

Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli: Indian Cricketers Who Have Played 300 Or More ODIs - In Pics

Virat Kohli added another milestone to his career during India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand in Dubai. The 36-year-old Kohli became the seventh Indian cricketer to play 300 or more One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Here's a list of Indian players, who have played 300 or more ODI matches:

Updated:Mar 02, 2025, 10:48 PM IST
1. Sachin Tendulkar

1/7
1. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar played 463 matches for India in ODI cricket. Tendulkar finished his ODI career with a record 18,426 runs with an average of 44.83. 

 

2. MS Dhoni

2/7
2. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni played 347 matches for India in ODI cricket. Dhoni finished his ODI career with 10599 runs with an average of 50.23.

 

3. Rahul Dravid

3/7
3. Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid played 340 matches for India in ODI cricket. Dravid finished his ODI career with 10768 runs with an average of 39.15.

 

4. Mohammad Azharuddin

4/7
4. Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin played 334 matches for India in ODI cricket. Azharuddin finished his ODI career with 9378 runs with an average of 36.92.

 

5. Sourav Ganguly

5/7
5. Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly played 308 matches for India in ODI cricket. Ganguly finished his ODI career with 11221 runs with an average of 40.95. 

 

6. Yuvraj Singh

6/7
6. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh played 301 matches for India in ODI cricket. Yuvraj finished his ODI career with 8609 runs with an average of 36.47.

 

7. Virat Kohli

7/7
7. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has played 300 matches for India in ODI cricket so far. Kohli has scored 14096 runs with an average of 58.00. 

 

