Sahiba Bali controversy: Why IPL 2026 anchor is trending

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Sahiba Bali, a rising IPL 2026 anchor, is trending after old interview clips about Pakistan and The Kashmir Files resurfaced, triggering widespread backlash. Her growing visibility during IPL amplified scrutiny, turning past remarks into a major controversy. Bali has responded, stating the clips were taken out of context and reaffirming her commitment to unity and empathy. The episode highlights how social media can reshape narratives, especially for public figures in high-visibility events like the IPL. It also reflects a larger shift in sports broadcasting, where presenters are increasingly seen as influential personalities, making reputation management critical in India’s digital-first media landscape.