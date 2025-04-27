Sai Sudarshan To James Faulkner: 8 IPL Players Who Have Scored Most Runs Without A Duck - Check Full List
There have been many players who have shown remarkable consistency with the bat, scoring significant runs without ever being dismissed for a duck. Here's a list of 8 players who have accumulated the most runs in IPL history without a single duck.
Sai Sudharsan – 1451 Runs
Sai Sudharsan has been in outstanding form, scoring 1451 runs across 33 innings without getting out for a duck even once. His consistency has made him one of the most reliable batters in the IPL.
Rinku Singh – 1026 Runs
Rinku Singh, a key finisher for the Kolkata Knight Riders, has accumulated 1026 runs in 27 innings without ever being dismissed for a duck, underlining his dependability under pressure.
Andrew Symonds – 974 Runs
The late Andrew Symonds was one of the IPL’s most impactful players. He scored 974 runs in 36 innings without recording a single duck during his career.
Cameron Green – 707 Runs
Cameron Green has impressed as an all-rounder, scoring 707 runs in 28 innings without a duck, showcasing his solid batting skills in addition to his bowling prowess.
Jason Roy – 614 Runs
As a dynamic opener, Jason Roy has delivered impactful performances, amassing 614 runs in 21 innings without getting out for zero.
James Faulkner – 527 Runs
Primarily known for his bowling, James Faulkner has also made significant contributions with the bat, scoring 527 runs in 45 innings without a single duck.
Owais Shah – 506 Runs
Owais Shah maintained remarkable consistency during his IPL career, scoring 506 runs across 22 innings without a duck.
Johan Botha – 409 Runs
Johan Botha, another valuable all-rounder, scored 409 runs in 28 innings without ever being dismissed for a duck.
Trending Photos