Saina Nehwal And Parupalli Kashyap Net Worth Combined: India’s Richest Badminton Couple

Saina Nehwal, one of India’s most iconic badminton players, boasts a net worth of $5 million as of 2025. A former World No. 1, she made history as the first Indian woman to win an Olympic badminton medal with her bronze at the 2012 London Games. With 24 international titles, 10 BWF Superseries wins, and endorsements from Yonex and BPCL, Nehwal remains a dominant force in Indian sports. Married to fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap, the duo forms Indian badminton’s power couple. Her career earnings, major achievements, and civil honors like the Padma Bhushan continue to inspire aspiring athletes across the country.

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
Saina Nehwal’s Net Worth in 2025 Stands at $5 Million

Saina Nehwal’s Net Worth in 2025 Stands at $5 Million

As of 2025, Saina Nehwal’s net worth is estimated at $5 million, driven by career earnings, prize money, and lucrative brand endorsements with Yonex, BPCL, and more.

First Indian Woman to Win Olympic Badminton Medal

First Indian Woman to Win Olympic Badminton Medal

Saina made history at London 2012 by winning India’s first Olympic medal in badminton, a bronze that forever changed the sport’s landscape in the country.

Massive Career Earnings with Peak Income of ₹16.54 Cr in 2018

Massive Career Earnings with Peak Income of ₹16.54 Cr in 2018

Nehwal’s 2018 earnings peaked at ₹16.54 crore, showing her dominance on and off the court through sponsorships and tournament winnings.

24 International Titles Including 10 BWF Superseries Wins

24 International Titles Including 10 BWF Superseries Wins

With 24 international badminton titles, including 10 BWF Superseries victories, Saina has built one of the most decorated careers in Indian sports history.

World No. 1 Ranking in 2015—Only the Second Indian Ever

World No. 1 Ranking in 2015—Only the Second Indian Ever

In 2015, Saina reached World No. 1 in women’s singles, becoming the second Indian after Prakash Padukone to achieve this elite milestone.

Married Fellow Badminton Star Parupalli Kashyap in 2018

Married Fellow Badminton Star Parupalli Kashyap in 2018

Saina tied the knot with Parupalli Kashyap, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, in a private ceremony. Their badminton bond makes them India’s power couple.

Career Beginnings Rooted in Family and Discipline

Career Beginnings Rooted in Family and Discipline

Saina’s badminton journey began at age eight, inspired by her athlete parents and polished under coach Nani Prasad Rao at the Gopichand Academy.

Major Endorsements Include Yonex, BPCL, and Herbalife

Major Endorsements Include Yonex, BPCL, and Herbalife

Nehwal's brand portfolio spans fitness, wellness, and sports—Yonex, BPCL, and Herbalife being top names she’s collaborated with throughout her career.

Over 680 Matches Played with 446 Career Wins

Over 680 Matches Played with 446 Career Wins

With 680+ matches and 446 victories, her impressive win ratio underlines her legacy as one of the world’s fiercest badminton competitors.

Civil Honours: Padma Bhushan, Khel Ratna, and Beyond

Civil Honours: Padma Bhushan, Khel Ratna, and Beyond

From the Padma Bhushan to the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Saina’s awards speak volumes about her influence on Indian sport and national pride.

Saina Nehwal Announces Separation Via Instagram

Saina Nehwal Announces Separation Via Instagram

In a heartfelt Instagram Story, Saina Nehwal confirmed her split from husband Parupalli Kashyap, emphasizing “peace, growth, and healing” as the reasons behind their mutual decision.

"We're Choosing Peace" – Viral Social Media Quote

The emotional quote “We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing” quickly trended across platforms, sparking a viral wave under #SainaNehwal and #ParupalliKashyap.

End of a 6-Year Marriage

End of a 6-Year Marriage

Saina and Kashyap, married since December 2018, ended their six-year-long marriage marked by shared dreams, national pride, and on-court chemistry.

Saina and Kashyap Trained at Gopichand Academy

Saina and Kashyap Trained at Gopichand Academy

Their bond began at Hyderabad’s Gopichand Badminton Academy, where their friendship, partnership, and eventually romance blossomed under one roof.

Parupalli Kashyap Remains Silent

Parupalli Kashyap Remains Silent

Unlike Saina, Kashyap has maintained complete silence post-announcement, sparking speculation and curiosity among fans and media.

Saina Nehwal Battling Arthritis, Considering Retirement

Saina Nehwal Battling Arthritis, Considering Retirement

Saina’s chronic arthritis, revealed during a podcast, has raised concerns about her fitness and hinted at an imminent retirement from competitive play.

Last Competitive Match Was in June 2023

Last Competitive Match Was in June 2023

Her early-round loss at the Singapore Open 2023 marked Saina’s last official appearance, signaling a possible end to her illustrious career.

Kashyap Now Focuses on Coaching Career

Kashyap Now Focuses on Coaching Career

Kashyap transitioned to full-time coaching after retiring in early 2024, distancing himself from the spotlight and focusing on mentoring young shuttlers.

Nehwal’s Legacy in Indian Sports

Nehwal’s Legacy in Indian Sports

Saina remains a legend in Indian badminton—Olympic bronze medalist, World No.1, and a trailblazer for women in Indian sports.

Fans Express Support and Respect for Privacy

Fans Express Support and Respect for Privacy

Supporters across social media have stood by the duo, applauding their honesty and urging the media to respect their personal space.

