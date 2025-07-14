Saina Nehwal And Parupalli Kashyap Net Worth Combined: India’s Richest Badminton Couple

photoDetails

Saina Nehwal, one of India’s most iconic badminton players, boasts a net worth of $5 million as of 2025. A former World No. 1, she made history as the first Indian woman to win an Olympic badminton medal with her bronze at the 2012 London Games. With 24 international titles, 10 BWF Superseries wins, and endorsements from Yonex and BPCL, Nehwal remains a dominant force in Indian sports. Married to fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap, the duo forms Indian badminton’s power couple. Her career earnings, major achievements, and civil honors like the Padma Bhushan continue to inspire aspiring athletes across the country.