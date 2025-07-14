Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap Divorce: Olympic Star Shares Emotional Instagram Update

photoDetails

Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal has announced her separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap, ending their six-year marriage. The couple, who trained together at the Pullela Gopichand Academy, tied the knot in 2018. Saina shared the news via Instagram, citing a mutual decision focused on "peace, growth, and healing." While Kashyap remains silent, fans are reacting to the emotional update. This comes amid speculation about Saina Nehwal’s retirement, as she battles arthritis and hasn’t competed since June 2023. The breakup of India’s beloved badminton duo has gone viral, dominating sports news and trending across Google search and social media platforms.