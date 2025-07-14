Advertisement
Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap Divorce: Olympic Star Shares Emotional Instagram Update

Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal has announced her separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap, ending their six-year marriage. The couple, who trained together at the Pullela Gopichand Academy, tied the knot in 2018. Saina shared the news via Instagram, citing a mutual decision focused on "peace, growth, and healing." While Kashyap remains silent, fans are reacting to the emotional update. This comes amid speculation about Saina Nehwal’s retirement, as she battles arthritis and hasn’t competed since June 2023. The breakup of India’s beloved badminton duo has gone viral, dominating sports news and trending across Google search and social media platforms.

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
1. Saina Nehwal Announces Separation Via Instagram

1. Saina Nehwal Announces Separation Via Instagram

In a heartfelt Instagram Story, Saina Nehwal revealed her split from Parupalli Kashyap, emphasizing “peace, growth, and healing” as the reasons behind their mutual decision.

2. "We're Choosing Peace" – Viral Social Media Quote

2.

The emotional quote “We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing” instantly went viral, resonating across social media and trending under #SainaNehwal and #ParupalliKashyap on X (formerly Twitter).

3. End of a 6-Year Marriage

3. End of a 6-Year Marriage

The couple tied the knot in December 2018. Their marriage, rooted in years of camaraderie and shared badminton journeys, now ends after nearly six years.

4. Saina and Kashyap Trained at Gopichand Academy

4. Saina and Kashyap Trained at Gopichand Academy

Both athletes rose to prominence training under Pullela Gopichand in Hyderabad. Their love story began as doubles partners and evolved off the court.

5. Parupalli Kashyap Remains Silent

5. Parupalli Kashyap Remains Silent

While Saina made the public announcement, Parupalli Kashyap has not released any personal statement about the separation, keeping fans curious about his side.

6. Saina Nehwal Battling Arthritis, Considering Retirement

6. Saina Nehwal Battling Arthritis, Considering Retirement

In a revealing podcast last year, Saina admitted to battling severe arthritis, raising questions about her future in badminton. Retirement talks have intensified following the separation news.

7. Last Competitive Match Was in June 2023

7. Last Competitive Match Was in June 2023

Saina has not played since her early exit at the Singapore Open 2023, further fueling retirement speculation and concerns about her fitness.

8. Kashyap Now Focuses on Coaching Career

8. Kashyap Now Focuses on Coaching Career

Having retired from professional play in early 2024, Kashyap has transitioned into coaching, a move that marked a new chapter in his life and career.

9. Nehwal’s Legacy in Indian Sports

9. Nehwal's Legacy in Indian Sports

From winning bronze at London 2012 to becoming India’s first World No.1 in women’s singles, Saina's career inspired a generation of Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.

 

10. Fans Express Support and Respect for Privacy

10. Fans Express Support and Respect for Privacy

Social media is flooded with supportive messages for Saina and Kashyap. Fans are respecting their request for privacy while praising Saina’s courage to share her personal journey.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK