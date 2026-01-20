photoDetails

Saina Nehwal’s retirement in January 2026 marks the conclusion of a revolutionary career that elevated Indian badminton to the global stage. By securing the country's first Olympic badminton medal and reaching the World No. 1 ranking, Nehwal established a standard of excellence for future athletes. Despite battling chronic knee degeneration and arthritis in her later years, her legacy is defined by technical brilliance and mental fortitude. Her 10 landmark achievements, from Super Series titles to national honours, serve as a blueprint for India’s sporting future, ensuring her impact resonates long after her final match.