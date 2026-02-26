Salman Ali Agha’s wife Sabba Manzer: Barrister who hit back at trolls as Pakistan cricket team almost gets knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026

photoDetails

Sabba Manzer, wife of Pakistan T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, is a UK-educated barrister who maintains a private life despite growing public interest. She made headlines in February 2026 after condemning online abuse directed at her and their infant son following Pakistan’s T20 World Cup defeat. Known for supporting Agha through his early struggles, she represents the professional and personal foundation behind his cricket journey. As digital harassment of players’ families gains attention, her response has amplified calls for accountability and respect in sports fandom, making her an increasingly discussed figure in Pakistan cricket narratives.