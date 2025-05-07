Sanjana Ganesan: From Miss India Finalist To Cricket’s Leading Lady - All About Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife & One Of India’s Highest-Paid Sports Anchors - In Pics
Sanjana Ganesan, born in Pune in 1991, is a prominent Indian sports anchor, TV presenter, and former model. She began her career in modeling, becoming a finalist in Femina Miss India Pune 2013, and later appeared on MTV Splitsvilla. Transitioning to sports broadcasting, she joined Star Sports in 2016 and has hosted major events like the ICC World Cups and IPL. She also worked with Kolkata Knight Riders and hosted the ISL and IPL auctions. Married to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah since 2021, Sanjana is known for her strong on-screen presence and reportedly charges ₹20–40 lakh per appearance.
1. Sanjana Ganesan’s Net Worth Will Shock You
With an estimated net worth of ₹8 crore and TV appearance charges between ₹20–40 lakh, Sanjana Ganesan ranks among the highest-paid sports anchors in India, showing how passion can pay—literally.
2. From MTV Splitsvilla to Star Sports—Her Career Pivot is Inspiring
Sanjana first appeared on TV in MTV Splitsvilla Season 7, but a mid-season injury cut her stint short. She turned the setback into a career-defining shift toward sports journalism and cricket hosting.
3. She’s Covered Every Major Cricket Tournament Since 2016
From the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup to the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, Sanjana has been on the frontlines of global tournaments, making her a go-to cricket presenter for millions.
4. She’s Not Just About Cricket—She Hosted the ISL Too
Besides cricket, Sanjana Ganesan expanded her presence into football broadcasting, hosting the Indian Super League (ISL) and cementing her status as a multi-sport TV anchor.
5. Model, Miss India Finalist, and Pageant Winner
Before entering the media world, Sanjana was a Miss India 2013 finalist and won Femina’s “Officially Gorgeous” contest, proving her versatility in both fashion and media.
6. Her IPL Journey Started With Kolkata Knight Riders
Sanjana hosted exclusive content like The Knight Club for Kolkata Knight Riders, giving fans insider access and building her reputation as a fan-favorite face in IPL coverage.
7. She Co-Hosted Star Sports’ Viral Show ‘Match Point’
Sanjana’s witty takes and deep knowledge made her a hit on ‘Match Point’ and ‘Cheeky Singles’, two Star Sports shows that gained traction during IPL and World Cup seasons.
8. Tech Graduate Turned Media Star
She holds a B.Tech from Symbiosis Institute of Technology, proving that you can go from engineering to TV anchoring without skipping a beat, if you’ve got the passion.
9. Her Love Story with Jasprit Bumrah Started During IPL
Sparks flew when they met during an IPL interview in 2013, and the duo tied the knot in 2021 in a private ceremony—blending cricket with a modern-day fairy tale.
10. She Defended Her Baby Against Trolls—And Won Hearts
Sanjana made headlines in 2025 for slamming trolls who targeted her one-year-old son, showcasing her strength as both a public figure and a protective mom.
Trending Photos