Sanjana Ganesan: From Miss India Finalist To Cricket’s Leading Lady - All About Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife & One Of India’s Highest-Paid Sports Anchors - In Pics

Sanjana Ganesan, born in Pune in 1991, is a prominent Indian sports anchor, TV presenter, and former model. She began her career in modeling, becoming a finalist in Femina Miss India Pune 2013, and later appeared on MTV Splitsvilla. Transitioning to sports broadcasting, she joined Star Sports in 2016 and has hosted major events like the ICC World Cups and IPL. She also worked with Kolkata Knight Riders and hosted the ISL and IPL auctions. Married to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah since 2021, Sanjana is known for her strong on-screen presence and reportedly charges ₹20–40 lakh per appearance.