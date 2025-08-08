photoDetails

Captain Sanju Samson's relationship with Rajasthan Royals has not exactly been the way it used to be and he has decided to part ways with the franchise. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Sanju Samson has told Rajasthan Royals that he wants to be released ahead of the upcoming auction for IPL 2026 season.

The report added that Samson informed the RR management of his intention immediately after IPL 2025 ended. Royals haven't given Samson a definitive answer but it's very unlikely that India wicket-keeper batter will stay at the franchise.

Let's take a look at Sanju Samson's IPL journey, records and more: