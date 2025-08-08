Sanju Samson IPL Trade: A Look At Rajasthan Royals Captain's Journey, Records & More - Check In Pics
Captain Sanju Samson's relationship with Rajasthan Royals has not exactly been the way it used to be and he has decided to part ways with the franchise. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Sanju Samson has told Rajasthan Royals that he wants to be released ahead of the upcoming auction for IPL 2026 season.
The report added that Samson informed the RR management of his intention immediately after IPL 2025 ended. Royals haven't given Samson a definitive answer but it's very unlikely that India wicket-keeper batter will stay at the franchise.
Let's take a look at Sanju Samson's IPL journey, records and more:
Sanju Samson's IPL Debut
Sanju Samson at first was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the 2012 IPL season at Rs 8 lakh but he did not play any matches. After getting released by KKR, he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 lakh in 2013, marking the start of his IPL career.
During his debut IPL season, Samson scored 206 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 115.73 with the help of one half-century. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Sanju Samson's IPL Teams So Far
Sanju Samson has played for two IPL franchises: Rajasthan Royals (2013-2015, 2018-present) and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals, 2016-2017). Samson has been a consistent performer in IPL, particularly for RR, where he is the highest run-getter and most-capped player. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Sanju Samson's Best IPL Season With The Bat
IPL 2024 marked a personal best season for Sanju Samson as he scored 531 runs at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.46 in 16 matches with the help of 5 half-centuries. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)
Sanju Samson's First Season As IPL Captain
Sanju Samson was appointed as the captain of Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2021 season. He has now led Royals in 61 matches, securing 32 wins, 32 losses, and one no-result. He also surpassed Shane Warne to become RR’s most-capped captain. (Pic Credit: X)
Sanju Samson's Best IPL Season As A Captain
Under Sanju Samson's captaincy, Rajasthan Royals reached the IPL final in 2022 (runners-up to Gujarat Titans) and the playoffs in 2024 (Qualifier 2, lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad). (Pic Credit: IANS)
Sanju Samson's Total IPL Runs
Sanju Samson, who is known for his elegant batting style, has scored 4704 runs in 177 IPL matches at an average of 30.94 and strike rate of 139.04 so far. (Pic Credit: X)
Sanju Samson's IPL Centuries, Fifties
Sanju Samson has carved a significant niche in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since his debut in 2013 with 3 centuries and 26 half-centuries so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Sanju Samson's Performance During IPL 2025 Season
Sanju Samson played only 9 matches for Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2025 season due to a side strain, scoring 285 runs at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of 140.39. (Pic Credit: IANS)
What's Next For Sanju Samson?
Sanju Samson, who has been a cornerstone of Rajasthan Royals (RR) since 2013, has requested a trade from the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have shown interest in acquiring Samson.
Five times champion CSK sees him as a potential successor to MS Dhoni but RR’s preference for a player-for-player trade over a cash deal and Chennai's policy of not releasing players could complicate negotiations. If no trade agreement is reached, RR might release Sanju into the IPL 2026 auction pool. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)
