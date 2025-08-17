Sanju Samson Net Worth 2025: How RR Skipper Built A Multi-Crore Assets? Check IPL Salary, BCCI Contract, Endorsements And More - In Pics
Sanju Samson, one of India’s most stylish batters and the Rajasthan Royals’ captain in the IPL, has built an impressive fortune through his cricket earnings, BCCI contracts, and brand endorsements. His net worth in 2025 reflects not only his on-field performances but also his growing influence as a marketable sports personality.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson, one of India’s most stylish wicketkeeper-batters, has not only made a name for himself on the field but also built a strong financial profile. In 2025, his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 80-86 crore, making him one of the wealthiest young Indian cricketers.
Net Worth Overview
His income comes from multiple sources - IPL salary, BCCI central contract, match fees, and endorsements. In addition, Samson has invested wisely in real estate and luxury assets, further strengthening his financial standing.
IPL Salary 2025
The biggest contributor to his net worth is the Indian Premier League (IPL). Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals, earns a massive Rs 18 crore for the 2025 season. This makes him one of the top-paid players in the tournament.
IPL Salary Journey
Sanju’s IPL journey began in 2013 with Kolkata Knight Riders at just Rs 8 lakh. Over the years, his consistent performances, leadership qualities, and finishing ability helped him secure big contracts, eventually making him a marquee player for Rajasthan Royals.
BCCI Contract
Samson is currently part of the BCCI Grade C contract list, which offers an annual retainer of Rs 1 crore. Apart from this, he earns Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I as match fees whenever he represents India.
Brand Endorsements
Being a popular face in Indian cricket, Sanju Samson endorses several big brands. His endorsements include Gillette, BharatPe, Walkmate, the Adi Group, and Single.id. Reports suggest he charges around Rs 25-40 lakh per deal, adding a steady stream to his income.
Luxury Cars & Assets
Sanju Samson has a love for luxury cars. His collection features models like Range Rover Sport, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. He also owns premium properties in Kerala and other parts of India, contributing to his asset base.
Lifestyle & Investments
Despite being wealthy, Samson maintains a simple and balanced lifestyle. He invests his earnings into real estate and long-term financial plans. Known for his calm personality, he prefers to stay away from extravagant displays of wealth.
Annual Income Breakdown (2025)
IPL Salary: Rs 18 crore
BCCI Contract & Match Fees: Approx. Rs 2-3 crore
Endorsements: Rs 5-7 crore annually
Total Annual Earnings: Nearly Rs 25-28 crore
Professional Assets
Sanju Samson’s net worth in 2025 reflects his growth as both a cricketer and a professional brand. From a modest IPL debut to becoming a highly-paid captain and a reliable batter, his financial journey is as inspiring as his career.
