Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2947444https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/sanju-samson-net-worth-2025-how-rr-skipper-built-a-multi-crore-assets-check-ipl-salary-bcci-contract-endorsements-and-more-in-pics-2947444
NewsPhotosSanju Samson Net Worth 2025: How RR Skipper Built A Multi-Crore Assets? Check IPL Salary, BCCI Contract, Endorsements And More - In Pics
photoDetails

Sanju Samson Net Worth 2025: How RR Skipper Built A Multi-Crore Assets? Check IPL Salary, BCCI Contract, Endorsements And More - In Pics

Sanju Samson, one of India’s most stylish batters and the Rajasthan Royals’ captain in the IPL, has built an impressive fortune through his cricket earnings, BCCI contracts, and brand endorsements. His net worth in 2025 reflects not only his on-field performances but also his growing influence as a marketable sports personality. 

Updated:Aug 17, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Sanju Samson

1/10
Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson, one of India’s most stylish wicketkeeper-batters, has not only made a name for himself on the field but also built a strong financial profile. In 2025, his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 80-86 crore, making him one of the wealthiest young Indian cricketers.

 

Follow Us

Net Worth Overview

2/10
Net Worth Overview

His income comes from multiple sources - IPL salary, BCCI central contract, match fees, and endorsements. In addition, Samson has invested wisely in real estate and luxury assets, further strengthening his financial standing.

 

Follow Us

IPL Salary 2025

3/10
IPL Salary 2025

The biggest contributor to his net worth is the Indian Premier League (IPL). Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals, earns a massive Rs 18 crore for the 2025 season. This makes him one of the top-paid players in the tournament.

 

Follow Us

IPL Salary Journey

4/10
IPL Salary Journey

Sanju’s IPL journey began in 2013 with Kolkata Knight Riders at just Rs 8 lakh. Over the years, his consistent performances, leadership qualities, and finishing ability helped him secure big contracts, eventually making him a marquee player for Rajasthan Royals.

 

Follow Us

BCCI Contract

5/10
BCCI Contract

Samson is currently part of the BCCI Grade C contract list, which offers an annual retainer of Rs 1 crore. Apart from this, he earns Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I as match fees whenever he represents India.

 

Follow Us

Brand Endorsements

6/10
Brand Endorsements

Being a popular face in Indian cricket, Sanju Samson endorses several big brands. His endorsements include Gillette, BharatPe, Walkmate, the Adi Group, and Single.id. Reports suggest he charges around Rs 25-40 lakh per deal, adding a steady stream to his income.

 

Follow Us

Luxury Cars & Assets

7/10
Luxury Cars & Assets

Sanju Samson has a love for luxury cars. His collection features models like Range Rover Sport, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. He also owns premium properties in Kerala and other parts of India, contributing to his asset base.

 

Follow Us

Lifestyle & Investments

8/10
Lifestyle & Investments

Despite being wealthy, Samson maintains a simple and balanced lifestyle. He invests his earnings into real estate and long-term financial plans. Known for his calm personality, he prefers to stay away from extravagant displays of wealth.

 

Follow Us

Annual Income Breakdown (2025)

9/10
Annual Income Breakdown (2025)

IPL Salary: Rs 18 crore

BCCI Contract & Match Fees: Approx. Rs 2-3 crore

Endorsements: Rs 5-7 crore annually

Total Annual Earnings: Nearly Rs 25-28 crore

Follow Us

Professional Assets

10/10
Professional Assets

Sanju Samson’s net worth in 2025 reflects his growth as both a cricketer and a professional brand. From a modest IPL debut to becoming a highly-paid captain and a reliable batter, his financial journey is as inspiring as his career.

 

Follow Us
Sanju SamsonBCCIrajasthan royalsSanju Samson net worthSanju Samson net worth in rupeesSanju Samson net worth in dollarsSanju Samson net worth 2025 ForbesSanju Samson total incomeSanju Samson career earningsSanju Samson IPL incomeSanju Samson IPL 2025 salarySanju Samson RR salarySanju Samson BCCI salarySanju Samson cricket contractSanju Samson yearly incomeSanju Samson per match feesSanju Samson brand incomeSanju Samson sponsorship dealsSanju Samson investmentsSanju Samson houseSanju Samson carsSanju Samson lifestyle 2025Sanju Samson richest cricketers IndiaSanju Samson wealth 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL trade
IPL 2025 Players From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who Could Be Traded Before 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For August 18- 24: Keep Your Phone Away From The Bed While Sleeping, Zodiacs
camera icon10
title
Dewald Brevis
Dewald Brevis Net Worth 2025: How Much ‘Baby AB’ Earns? Check IPL Salary, SA20 Earnings, Assets And More - In Pics
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For August 18- 24: This Week, Your Relationships Are Full Of Passion And Excitement; Zodiacs
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Forget AMT/AGS: Find Out 3 Best Automatic Cars For Rs 10 Lakh Budget - Hyundai, Honda And Tata
NEWS ON ONE CLICK