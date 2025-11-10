Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja Trade Buzz: Check 8 Most Iconic Swap Deals In IPL History From MI, RCB, SRH, PBKS, RR, LSG - In PICS
Sanju Samson may swap with Ravindra Jadeja (and possibly Sam Curran) in a blockbuster IPL trade. Here are eight major swap deals in IPL history for context.
Zaheer Khan-Robin Uthappa Swap (2009)
In 2009, the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru made one of IPL’s earliest trades. Veteran pacer Zaheer Khan returned to the Mumbai Indians, while Robin Uthappa went to RCB. Zaheer added strength to MI’s pace attack, and Uthappa became a key run-scorer for RCB.
Ashish Nehra-Shikhar Dhawan Swap (2009)
The same year saw another major swap between the Delhi Daredevils (now DC) and the Mumbai Indians. Ashish Nehra, the experienced left-arm pacer, joined Delhi, while a young Shikhar Dhawan moved to Mumbai. The trade gave Dhawan a platform to grow as an opener, and Nehra brought depth to Delhi’s bowling.
Ashish Nehra-Ross Taylor Swap (2013)
In 2013, the Delhi Daredevils traded Ross Taylor to the Pune Warriors India in exchange for Ashish Nehra. This was Nehra’s second swap in IPL, showing his consistent demand among franchises. While Taylor provided stability to Pune’s middle order, Nehra offered Delhi much-needed bowling experience.
Mandeep Singh-Marcus Stoinis Swap (2019)
In 2019, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings (then KXIP) swapped Mandeep Singh and Marcus Stoinis. Mandeep’s consistency made him a reliable Indian batter for Punjab, while RCB wanted Stoinis for his all-round skills.
Shikhar Dhawan-Vijay Shankar Swap (2019)
Sunrisers Hyderabad traded their star opener Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Capitals in exchange for Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, and SNadeem. This was one of the biggest multi-player swaps in IPL history.
Ajinkya Rahane-Rahul Tewatia Swap (2020)
In 2020, the Rajasthan Royals traded long-time opener Ajinkya Rahane to the Delhi Capitals. In return, RR got Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande. The deal turned out to be gold for Rajasthan, as Tewatia became a match-winner that season.
Devdutt Padikkal-Avesh Khan Swap (2024)
Before IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals swapped Devdutt Padikkal with Avesh Khan from Lucknow Super Giants. Both were promising young talents who needed a fresh start. Padikkal looked to rebuild his form with Lucknow, while Avesh added express pace to RR’s bowling unit.
Shahbaz Ahmed-Mayank Dagar Swap (2024)
In another 2024 deal, Royal Challengers Bengaluru traded Shahbaz Ahmed to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Mayank Dagar. Both players were spin-bowling all-rounders, making it a like-for-like swap. Shahbaz provided SRH with a batting boost in the lower order, while Dagar gave RCB variety in spin.
Trending Photos