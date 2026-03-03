Sanju Samson’s Rs 6,00,00,000 Kerala Home: Inside Team India Star’s luxury bungalow after T20 World Cup 2026 heroics
Sanju Samson’s ₹6 crore bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram has gained renewed attention following his strong T20 World Cup performance. The Kerala-based independent house blends traditional architecture with modern luxury interiors, featuring wooden staircases, marble-style flooring, a spacious balcony, and a trophy display area. Social media posts from Samson and his wife Charulatha Remesh offer glimpses into the elegant residence. As Indian cricketers increasingly invest in high-value regional real estate, Samson’s home stands out as a symbol of financial growth and lifestyle branding. The property continues to trend online amid rising searches about the India star’s personal life and net worth.
1) Prime Location In Thiruvananthapuram
Sanju Samson’s luxury bungalow is located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, offering privacy and serene surroundings. The premium residential location significantly adds to the ₹6 crore valuation and enhances long-term real estate appreciation potential.
2) Estimated Property Value Of ₹6 Crore
According to multiple media reports, Sanju Samson’s Kerala house is worth approximately ₹6 crore. This valuation places it among high-value cricketer-owned residential properties outside metro cities like Mumbai and Bangalore.
3) Traditional Kerala Exterior With Modern Finish
The exterior design reflects classic Kerala architecture, featuring wooden frames, large glass-panel doors, and a spacious veranda. The fusion of heritage aesthetics with contemporary structure gives the bungalow a palace-like appeal.
4) Marble Flooring And Cultural Décor
The veranda reportedly features white marble-style flooring, complemented by floral rangoli patterns and traditional brass lamps. These cultural elements enhance visual depth while maintaining a premium luxury home identity.
5) Elegant Living Room With Trophy Display
The living room features brown and cream-toned sofas, coordinated curtains, and a large wooden showcase displaying Sanju Samson’s trophies and cricketing awards, reinforcing the identity of a professional athlete’s residence.
6) Statement Staircase With Polished Wood
A fully polished dark-wood staircase stands out as a defining interior feature. Carved wooden railings and classic pillar-style supports add a royal touch, elevating the aesthetic appeal of the bungalow.
7) Spacious Balcony With Steel Mesh Railings
The home includes a large balcony fitted with steel-mesh railings for safety, along with decorative green creepers. Artificial turf flooring creates a relaxed lounge atmosphere suitable for Kerala’s climate.
8) Dedicated Photo Corner With Bold Red Wall
One section of the house features a bright red accent wall paired with decorative utensils and wooden railings. This visually striking corner appears designed for photography and Instagram content creation.
9) Frequent Instagram Features By Charulatha
While Sanju shares glimpses occasionally, his wife Charulatha Remesh often posts interior photos on Instagram, giving fans deeper access to the Kerala luxury bungalow’s décor and festive setups.
10) Symbol Of Rising Indian Cricketer Wealth
Sanju Samson’s ₹6 crore home reflects the growing financial stature of Indian cricketers beyond Tier-1 cities. With IPL contracts and brand endorsements, regional real estate investments are increasingly common.
