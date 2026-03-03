Sanju Samson’s Rs 6,00,00,000 Kerala Home: Inside Team India Star’s luxury bungalow after T20 World Cup 2026 heroics

photoDetails

english

3023142

Sanju Samson’s ₹6 crore bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram has gained renewed attention following his strong T20 World Cup performance. The Kerala-based independent house blends traditional architecture with modern luxury interiors, featuring wooden staircases, marble-style flooring, a spacious balcony, and a trophy display area. Social media posts from Samson and his wife Charulatha Remesh offer glimpses into the elegant residence. As Indian cricketers increasingly invest in high-value regional real estate, Samson’s home stands out as a symbol of financial growth and lifestyle branding. The property continues to trend online amid rising searches about the India star’s personal life and net worth.