Sanju Samson’s wife Charulatha Remesh: College love story to private entrepreneur life

Sanju Samson’s return to international cricket has renewed interest in his personal life, especially his wife Charulatha Remesh. An entrepreneur and HR professional from Kerala, she met Samson during college and married him in 2018 after a long private relationship. Known for maintaining a low public profile, Charulatha avoids brand endorsements while supporting Samson throughout his cricketing journey. Her background, career independence, and restrained social media presence distinguish her from typical celebrity spouses. As Samson’s career continues to evolve, public curiosity around his support system highlights the growing interest in athletes’ personal lives and their influence on fan engagement.