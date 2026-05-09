Sanju Samson tipped as next India captain in T20Is: 7 reasons why CSK star could replace Suryakumar Yadav in top role - Check in pics

photoDetails

english

3045925

Sanju Samson has reportedly emerged as a top contender to become the next T20I captain of the Indian men’s cricket team. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Suryakumar Yadav's tenure as T20I captain is under review following a dip in personal form and the team’s evolving strategic needs.

While Shreyas Iyer has been touted as a frontrunner, Samson's sensational performance for India at Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as well as for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL 2026 has shifted the momentum in his favor.

Here are 7 key reasons why Samson could make an excellent successor to Suryakumar Yadav as India's white-ball T20I captain: