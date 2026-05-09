Sanju Samson tipped as next India captain in T20Is: 7 reasons why CSK star could replace Suryakumar Yadav in top role - Check in pics
Sanju Samson has reportedly emerged as a top contender to become the next T20I captain of the Indian men’s cricket team. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Suryakumar Yadav's tenure as T20I captain is under review following a dip in personal form and the team’s evolving strategic needs.
While Shreyas Iyer has been touted as a frontrunner, Samson's sensational performance for India at Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as well as for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL 2026 has shifted the momentum in his favor.
Here are 7 key reasons why Samson could make an excellent successor to Suryakumar Yadav as India's white-ball T20I captain:
1. Proven Leadership Experience In IPL
Sanju Samson captained Rajasthan Royals (RR) for several IPL seasons, becoming the franchise's most successful skipper with more than 30 wins - surpassing even Shane Warne's record. He led RR to the IPL 2022 final and consistently guided them to the playoffs. His calm decision-making under pressure, smart bowling changes, and ability to back players through tough patches have been widely praised. This experience translates directly to international leadership. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Historic Performance In T20 World Cup 2026
Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament in India's successful T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Despite starting the tournament as a backup, Sanju delivered match-winning knocks in the knockouts, including explosive scores like 89 not out in the final. With 321 runs at a staggering strike rate of nearly 200 and an average over 80, he proved he can deliver on the biggest stage when it matters most. (Pic credit: ICC)
3. Consistent Form And Big-Match Temperament With CSK
In IPL 2026 for his new franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sanju Samson has been a standout performer, scoring over 400 runs in the ongoing season so far, with multiple centuries (including a match-winning 101* against Mumbai Indians). His ability to anchor and accelerate makes him a perfect modern T20 leader who leads from the front with the bat. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Wicketkeeping And Versatility
As a top-order batter and wicket-keeper, Sanju Samson offers tactical flexibility. He can influence games behind the stumps with sharp glove-work and field placements while contributing significantly with the bat. This dual role reduces the burden on team composition compared to specialist options. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Calm Demeanor And Man-Management Skills
Former cricketers and observers frequently highlight Sanju Samson's composure, even in high-stakes chases or when his team is under the pump. Ex-players like Mohammad Kaif and Aaron Finch have lauded his maturity and ability to foster a positive environment - qualities essential for captaining a young, dynamic Indian T20 side. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Youthful Energy With Maturity
At 31, Sanju Samson is in his prime - experienced enough to handle pressure but young enough to lead for several years. Unlike some older contenders, Sanju represents a forward-looking choice that aligns with India's aggressive T20 philosophy post the 2026 World Cup win. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Long-Term Continuity In T20 Setup
Sanju Samson has been part of India's T20 plans for years and offers stability. Selectors reportedly value his IPL leadership quality and recent international impact over other options like Shreyas Iyer, especially as Suryakumar's form is being monitored. Sanju Samson embodies the fearless, skillful cricketer modern T20 cricket demands. While Suryakumar Yadav remains a key figure for leading India to T20 World Cup 2026 glory, a transition to Samson could inject fresh energy and tactical acumen into the side ahead of upcoming series against Ireland and England. (Pic credit: IANS/ICC/BCCI)
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