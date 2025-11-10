Advertisement
Sanju Samson To CSK: Chennai Super Kings Set For Historic Trade With Ravindra Jadeja And Sam Curran

In a sensational IPL 2026 development, Sanju Samson’s trade to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran is reportedly nearing confirmation. The blockbuster CSK–RR player swap could be one of the biggest trades in IPL history, reshaping both franchises ahead of the new season. Samson, a proven wicketkeeper-batter and leader, is expected to bolster CSK’s batting lineup as MS Dhoni’s potential successor, while Rajasthan Royals gain two world-class all-rounders to strengthen their squad. With both teams ready to submit an expression of interest, the IPL Governing Council’s approval will officially seal this historic move.

Updated:Nov 10, 2025, 07:45 AM IST
1. Historic Three-Player Swap Could Redefine IPL 2026 Auctions

1/11
The Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja–Sam Curran trade is set to become one of the most historic player swaps in IPL history, reshaping both RR and CSK’s 2026 squad dynamics ahead of the mega season.

2. Sanju Samson Likely to Replace MS Dhoni Behind the Stumps

2/11
With MS Dhoni battling knee issues, CSK may rely on Sanju Samson as their wicketkeeper-batter, offering leadership depth and flexibility as Dhoni transitions to an Impact Substitute role.

3. Ravindra Jadeja Set for Homecoming to Rajasthan Royals

3/11
Ravindra Jadeja’s potential return to RR, where his IPL journey began in 2008, marks a full-circle moment for the all-rounder who has been a CSK stalwart for over a decade.

4. Sam Curran’s Inclusion Boosts RR’s Lower-Order Firepower

4/11
The addition of Sam Curran will bolster Rajasthan Royals’ all-round strength, adding a reliable death overs specialist and a handy middle-order hitter crucial for powerplay balance.

5. Sanju Samson’s ₹18 Crore Move Highlights His IPL Value

5/11
Retained for ₹18 crore, Samson’s move underlines his elite status among IPL captains. His 2024 season tally of 531 runs makes him one of the most consistent T20 batters in India.

6. CSK’s Rebuild Strategy After Disappointing 2025 Season

6/11
After finishing ninth in IPL 2025, CSK are rebuilding around Ruturaj Gaikwad and Samson, targeting a stronger batting core to reclaim their lost dominance in the IPL 2026 campaign.

7. RR’s Leadership Shift: Post-Samson Era Begins

7/11
With Samson’s departure, Rajasthan Royals are expected to appoint a new captain, possibly Ravindra Jadeja, marking a strategic shift toward an all-rounder-led setup like CSK’s.

8. Jadeja’s Emotional Exit from CSK Ends a Legendary Era

8/11
Jadeja, who delivered CSK’s 2023 IPL title-winning six, leaves behind a legacy of match-winning performances and 143 wickets — a record that cements him as a CSK icon forever.

9. Trade Awaits IPL Governing Council Approval

9/11
Both CSK and RR must submit a formal expression of interest and secure written consent from all players before the IPL Governing Council ratifies this blockbuster trade deal.

10. Fans Divided: Masterstroke or CSK’s Biggest Mistake?

10/11
While some hail the trade as a masterstroke by Chennai Super Kings, others warn it could be CSK’s biggest mistake, questioning whether trading Jadeja and Curran for Samson will pay off.

 

 

