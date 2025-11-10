Sanju Samson To CSK: Chennai Super Kings Set For Historic Trade With Ravindra Jadeja And Sam Curran

photoDetails

english

2982159

In a sensational IPL 2026 development, Sanju Samson’s trade to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran is reportedly nearing confirmation. The blockbuster CSK–RR player swap could be one of the biggest trades in IPL history, reshaping both franchises ahead of the new season. Samson, a proven wicketkeeper-batter and leader, is expected to bolster CSK’s batting lineup as MS Dhoni’s potential successor, while Rajasthan Royals gain two world-class all-rounders to strengthen their squad. With both teams ready to submit an expression of interest, the IPL Governing Council’s approval will officially seal this historic move.