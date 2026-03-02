Sanju Samson's Net Worth in 2026: How Team India star and CSK's new recruit built a Rs 1,00,00,00,000 Cr empire

photoDetails

english

3022749

Sanju Samson’s net worth in 2026 is estimated between ₹85 crore and ₹100 crore, driven by his ₹18 crore IPL contract, BCCI retainer, match fees, endorsements, and real estate investments. The India wicketkeeper-batter earns ₹25–28 crore annually, with brand partnerships and property assets strengthening long-term financial stability. His unbeaten 97 against West Indies in March 2026 is expected to boost endorsement value and market appeal. With consistent international performances and IPL visibility, Samson’s wealth trajectory remains upward. His financial profile reflects the evolving economics of Indian cricket, where performance, branding, and smart investments combine to create sustained athlete wealth growth.