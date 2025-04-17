Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2887151https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/sara-tendulkar-and-grace-hayden-serve-bff-fashion-goals-in-australia-hot-girl-summer-just-got-a-style-upgrade-2887151
NewsPhotosSara Tendulkar, Grace Hayden Serve BFF Fashion Goals In Australia — ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Just Got A Style Upgrade
photoDetails

Sara Tendulkar, Grace Hayden Serve BFF Fashion Goals In Australia — ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Just Got A Style Upgrade

Sara Tendulkar's recent Instagram posts from her Australia trip offer effortless Hot Girl Summer fashion inspiration. Her outfits are minimalistic yet chic, featuring breezy staples like a black tank top, beige spaghetti strap top, and ivory sweatpants. Accessories such as gold and silver hoops, paired with a green clover necklace, enhance her simple looks. Sara's makeup is fresh and natural, with glowing skin and subtle pink tones. Her choice of luxury accessories, like a Louis Vuitton bag, adds a touch of glam. Her laid-back yet stylish vacation outfits offer the perfect balance of comfort and elegance.

Updated:Apr 17, 2025, 08:49 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Master Minimalist Glam with Black Tank Tops

1/20
1. Master Minimalist Glam with Black Tank Tops

A black tank with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline is a summer essential. It’s breathable, flattering, and easy to layer — the kind of staple every vacation wardrobe needs.

Follow Us

2. Layer Like a Pro with Lightweight Jackets

2/20
2. Layer Like a Pro with Lightweight Jackets

Sara subtly styled a zipper jacket over her black top, proving that layering for tropical weather can be chic and practical when done with light, neutral pieces.

Follow Us

3. Gold + Silver Accessories = Timeless Combo

3/20
3. Gold + Silver Accessories = Timeless Combo

Ditch the rulebook — Sara’s mixed-metal accessorizing with dainty gold and silver hoops is the 2025 jewelry trend you didn’t know you needed. Hello, Insta-ready balance!

Follow Us

4. Nude Makeup Is the New Vacation Glow

4/20
4. Nude Makeup Is the New Vacation Glow

Glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and tinted lips—Sara nails the no-makeup makeup look perfect for sunny selfies. It’s fresh, functional, and stays put through long travel days.

Follow Us

5. Neutral Tones Are Always on Point

5/20
5. Neutral Tones Are Always on Point

Sara’s beige top and ivory sweatpants combo screams effortless aesthetic. Neutrals offer that luxe-but-laid-back vibe that dominates summer travel fashion this year.

Follow Us

6. Body-Hugging Meets Breathable — Best of Both Worlds

6/20
6. Body-Hugging Meets Breathable — Best of Both Worlds

The beige spaghetti top hugged her figure without sacrificing comfort. Sara shows that figure-flattering summer fits can still be breezy and adventure-park friendly.

Follow Us

7. Sweatpants Go Stylish with the Right Styling

7/20
7. Sweatpants Go Stylish with the Right Styling

Baggy ivory sweatpants, when paired right, can be super fashionable. Think travel loungewear with an edge — comfort that looks cool in every candid.

Follow Us

8. Luxury Bags = Instant Glam Boost

8/20
8. Luxury Bags = Instant Glam Boost

A Louis Vuitton crossbody bag worth ₹1.48 lakh adds polish to any look. A statement designer handbag is the ultimate way to elevate minimalist outfits.

Follow Us

9. Soft Pink Makeup is Pure Pinterest Goals

9/20
9. Soft Pink Makeup is Pure Pinterest Goals

Pink tube top? Check. Glittery lids, flushed cheeks, and glossed lips? Check. Sara’s pink-toned vacation makeup is dreamy, romantic, and totally screenshot-worthy.

 

Follow Us

10. Repeat Jewelry = Signature Aesthetic

10/20
10. Repeat Jewelry = Signature Aesthetic

That gold clover necklace made multiple appearances — proving signature jewelry pieces build brand-you. Rewear it, rework it, and own your personal style.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Sara TendulkarGrace HaydenSara Tendulkar Australia vacationSara Tendulkar fashion 2025Grace Hayden Australia tripHot Girl Summer outfits 2025Sara Tendulkar Instagram lookscelebrity vacation style 2025minimalist vacation fashion trendsSara Tendulkar travel diarytrending celeb fashion 2025luxury travel fashionGen Z celebrity styleSara Tendulkar style inspirationAustralia travel fashion influencersGrace Hayden Instagram stylecasual chic airport fashionSummer Outfit Ideas For Womenceleb-inspired travel wardrobeSachin Tendulkar daughter fashionwhat Sara Tendulkar wore in Australiaviral celebrity outfits 2025vacation makeup looks 2025Grace Hayden fashion insposummer neutral outfit ideashow to dress like Sara Tendulkarbest Instagram looks of Sara Tendulkarfashion trends from celebrity tripseffortless celebrity travel outfitslight summer layering tipsSara Tendulkar lifestyle updatesfashion-forward travel essentials
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Jaya Kishori Networth
Meet The Spiritual Speaker Who Once Wanted To Be A Dancer, Now Charges 9 Lakhs Per Show — Check Her Net Worth
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025 Player of the Match
7 players Who Won POTM After Years In IPL 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal Joins MS Dhoni- Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet China’s ‘Dairy Godfather’ Who Was Sold For Rs 600 As Baby and Worked As Bottle Washer To Build Rs... Crore Empire; He Is...
camera icon8
title
ancient civilizations
India Is Ancient, But Not The Oldest – Discover 7 Oldest Civilizations; India Ranks...
camera icon7
title
Sunil Narine
7 Bowlers With The Most IPL Wickets Against One Team: Narine Tops PBKS, Chahal Shines vs KKR - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK