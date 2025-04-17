Sara Tendulkar, Grace Hayden Serve BFF Fashion Goals In Australia — ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Just Got A Style Upgrade

photoDetails

Sara Tendulkar's recent Instagram posts from her Australia trip offer effortless Hot Girl Summer fashion inspiration. Her outfits are minimalistic yet chic, featuring breezy staples like a black tank top, beige spaghetti strap top, and ivory sweatpants. Accessories such as gold and silver hoops, paired with a green clover necklace, enhance her simple looks. Sara's makeup is fresh and natural, with glowing skin and subtle pink tones. Her choice of luxury accessories, like a Louis Vuitton bag, adds a touch of glam. Her laid-back yet stylish vacation outfits offer the perfect balance of comfort and elegance.