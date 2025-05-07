Sara Tendulkar In London: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter That Are Blowing Up The Internet - In Pics

photoDetails

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has made headlines with her academic and personal life. A University College London (UCL) graduate, she recently completed her MSc in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition. Known for her fashion sense and poised public appearances, Sara sparked speculation after being spotted with Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, fueling dating rumours. Social media buzzed with her recent Instagram photo in an olive-green jumpsuit, drawing praise for her style. Despite her celebrity lineage, Sara maintains a low profile, focusing on education and personal growth while occasionally stepping into the spotlight through social and fashion updates.