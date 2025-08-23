Sara Tendulkar Launches Pilates Studio in Mumbai; Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates as Arjun’s Fiancée Saaniya Chandhok Attends
Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar has officially launched her Pilates studio in Mumbai, marking the start of an exciting new chapter in her career. A Master’s graduate in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London, Sara has combined her passion for fitness and wellness to create a unique space for health enthusiasts. Proud father Sachin Tendulkar shared heartwarming pictures from the launch, calling it a special parenting moment. The event was attended by the Tendulkar family, along with Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée Saaniya Chandhok, adding to the celebrations. With over 8 million Instagram followers, Sara’s venture is already making waves.
1. Sara Tendulkar Opens Her Own Pilates Studio in Mumbai
Sara Tendulkar has officially launched a state-of-the-art Pilates studio in Mumbai, turning her passion for fitness into a professional venture. The move highlights her dedication to health and wellness.
2. Sachin Tendulkar Calls It a Proud Parenting Moment
Sachin Tendulkar expressed that watching Sara follow her dream was a proud parenting moment, emphasizing how parents value their children finding passion and purpose in life.
3. Fitness & Nutrition Inspired Sara’s New Journey
Sara, who studied Clinical and Public Health Nutrition at University College London, combined her education and passion for Pilates to create a unique wellness space in Mumbai.
4. Entire Tendulkar Family Present, Except Arjun
The launch event saw Sachin, Anjali, and Annabel Mehta in attendance. However, Arjun Tendulkar was notably missing, sparking curiosity since his engagement was announced just days earlier.
5. Saaniya Chandhok Attends the Grand Launch
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok made a surprise appearance at Sara's Pilates studio launch, further confirming her close bond with the Tendulkar family.
6. Sara Tendulkar Chooses Passion Over Cricket
Despite being from a cricketing family, Sara revealed she never wanted to pursue cricket professionally, preferring fitness, nutrition, and wellness as her chosen career path.
7. Sachin Highlights the Importance of Movement & Nutrition
Sachin Tendulkar said fitness and nutrition have always been central to the Tendulkar household, and seeing Sara carry that legacy forward makes him especially proud.
8. Sara’s Instagram Following Adds Buzz to the Launch
With over 8 million Instagram followers, Sara Tendulkar's studio launch quickly went viral, driving social media engagement and adding massive attention to her wellness journey.
9. Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement Brings Double Celebration
The Tendulkar family is celebrating more than one milestone—Sara's launch and Arjun Tendulkar's engagement to Saaniya Chandhok, a pet wellness entrepreneur from a prominent Mumbai business family.
10. Sara Tendulkar Sets an Example of Self-Belief
By building her Pilates studio "brick by brick," Sara Tendulkar shows how self-belief, education, and passion can inspire young Indians to pursue unconventional careers beyond family legacies.
