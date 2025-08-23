Sara Tendulkar Launches Pilates Studio in Mumbai; Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates as Arjun’s Fiancée Saaniya Chandhok Attends

photoDetails

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar has officially launched her Pilates studio in Mumbai, marking the start of an exciting new chapter in her career. A Master’s graduate in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London, Sara has combined her passion for fitness and wellness to create a unique space for health enthusiasts. Proud father Sachin Tendulkar shared heartwarming pictures from the launch, calling it a special parenting moment. The event was attended by the Tendulkar family, along with Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée Saaniya Chandhok, adding to the celebrations. With over 8 million Instagram followers, Sara’s venture is already making waves.