Sara Tendulkar Launches Pilates Studio in Mumbai; Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates as Arjun's Fiancée Saaniya Chandhok Attends
Sara Tendulkar Launches Pilates Studio in Mumbai; Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates as Arjun’s Fiancée Saaniya Chandhok Attends

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar has officially launched her Pilates studio in Mumbai, marking the start of an exciting new chapter in her career. A Master’s graduate in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London, Sara has combined her passion for fitness and wellness to create a unique space for health enthusiasts. Proud father Sachin Tendulkar shared heartwarming pictures from the launch, calling it a special parenting moment. The event was attended by the Tendulkar family, along with Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée Saaniya Chandhok, adding to the celebrations. With over 8 million Instagram followers, Sara’s venture is already making waves.

Updated:Aug 23, 2025, 08:25 AM IST
1. Sara Tendulkar Opens Her Own Pilates Studio in Mumbai

Sara Tendulkar has officially launched a state-of-the-art Pilates studio in Mumbai, turning her passion for fitness into a professional venture. The move highlights her dedication to health and wellness. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

2. Sachin Tendulkar Calls It a Proud Parenting Moment

Sachin Tendulkar expressed that watching Sara follow her dream was a proud parenting moment, emphasizing how parents value their children finding passion and purpose in life.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

3. Fitness & Nutrition Inspired Sara’s New Journey

Sara, who studied Clinical and Public Health Nutrition at University College London, combined her education and passion for Pilates to create a unique wellness space in Mumbai.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

4. Entire Tendulkar Family Present, Except Arjun

The launch event saw Sachin, Anjali, and Annabel Mehta in attendance. However, Arjun Tendulkar was notably missing, sparking curiosity since his engagement was announced just days earlier.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

5. Saaniya Chandhok Attends the Grand Launch

Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée Saaniya Chandhok made a surprise appearance at Sara’s Pilates studio launch, further confirming her close bond with the Tendulkar family.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

6. Sara Tendulkar Chooses Passion Over Cricket

Despite being from a cricketing family, Sara revealed she never wanted to pursue cricket professionally, preferring fitness, nutrition, and wellness as her chosen career path.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

7. Sachin Highlights the Importance of Movement & Nutrition

Sachin Tendulkar said fitness and nutrition have always been central to the Tendulkar household, and seeing Sara carry that legacy forward makes him especially proud.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

8. Sara’s Instagram Following Adds Buzz to the Launch

With over 8 million Instagram followers, Sara Tendulkar’s studio launch quickly went viral, driving social media engagement and adding massive attention to her wellness journey.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

9. Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement Brings Double Celebration

The Tendulkar family is celebrating more than one milestone—Sara’s launch and Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement to Saaniya Chandhok, a pet wellness entrepreneur from a prominent Mumbai business family.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

10. Sara Tendulkar Sets an Example of Self-Belief

By building her Pilates studio “brick by brick,” Sara Tendulkar shows how self-belief, education, and passion can inspire young Indians to pursue unconventional careers beyond family legacies.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

