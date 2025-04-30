Sara Tendulkar Lights Up Sydney Opera House In Stylish Maroon Look - In Pics

photoDetails

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, turned heads at the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) event in Sydney, wearing a chic khaki green dress with minimal makeup and elegant accessories. She attended as the owner of the Mumbai Grizzlies team, sharing glimpses from the event on Instagram. The outfit featured a flattering silhouette with notch lapels and side slits, complemented by Van Cleef jewelry and a soft hairstyle. Sara also shared an emotional post expressing her deep-rooted connection to cricket and pride in continuing her family's legacy in the sport through her new role in the GEPL.