Sara Tendulkar’s Birthday Celebration: Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter’s Glamorous Yet Intimate Party in Mumbai

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, celebrated her 28th birthday on October 12, 2025, with heartfelt wishes from brother Arjun Tendulkar and his fiancée Saaniya Chandhok. The intimate celebration in Mumbai featured close friends and family, with Sara sharing stunning pictures on Instagram that quickly went viral. Saaniya’s five-word birthday wish — “Happy birthday to my favourite” — charmed fans online. A biomedical scientist and registered nutritionist, Sara also runs Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar in Andheri. Known for her elegance and simplicity, Sara continues to inspire fans with her wellness journey and deep family connection.