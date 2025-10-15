Advertisement
Sara Tendulkar's Birthday Celebration: Inside Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter's Glamorous Yet Intimate Party in Mumbai
Sara Tendulkar’s Birthday Celebration: Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter’s Glamorous Yet Intimate Party in Mumbai

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, celebrated her 28th birthday on October 12, 2025, with heartfelt wishes from brother Arjun Tendulkar and his fiancée Saaniya Chandhok. The intimate celebration in Mumbai featured close friends and family, with Sara sharing stunning pictures on Instagram that quickly went viral. Saaniya’s five-word birthday wish — “Happy birthday to my favourite” — charmed fans online. A biomedical scientist and registered nutritionist, Sara also runs Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar in Andheri. Known for her elegance and simplicity, Sara continues to inspire fans with her wellness journey and deep family connection.

Updated:Oct 15, 2025, 07:13 AM IST
1. Sara Tendulkar Rings in Her 28th Birthday With Style

1/10
1. Sara Tendulkar Rings in Her 28th Birthday With Style

 

The daughter of Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar celebrated her 28th birthday on October 12, 2025, sharing stunning Instagram pictures that instantly went viral among her millions of fans.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

2. Arjun Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish Melts the Internet

2/10
2. Arjun Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish Melts the Internet

 

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar took to Instagram Stories to post an adorable picture with sister Sara, captioned with a warm message that showcased their strong sibling bond — fans couldn’t get enough!(Photo Credit - Instagram)

3. Saaniya Chandhok’s Five-Word Birthday Wish Goes Viral

3/10
3. Saaniya Chandhok’s Five-Word Birthday Wish Goes Viral

 

Arjun’s fiancée Saaniya Chandhok shared a candid photo with Sara, captioning it “Happy birthday to my favourite”. The sweet gesture won hearts across social media, trending among Bollywood and cricket fans alike.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

4. A Star-Studded Celebration in Mumbai

4/10
4. A Star-Studded Celebration in Mumbai

 

Sara hosted her birthday in Andheri, Mumbai, surrounded by close friends and family. The intimate celebration reflected her grounded nature despite being part of one of India’s most celebrated cricket families.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

5. Sara’s Candid Reflection on Not Choosing Cricket

5/10
5. Sara’s Candid Reflection on Not Choosing Cricket

 

In a recent interview, Sara revealed she never considered pursuing cricket like her father or brother, calling it “Arjun’s forte” while emphasizing her passion for science and wellness instead.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

6. Throwback: Childhood Memories From Sachin’s Tours

6/10
6. Throwback: Childhood Memories From Sachin’s Tours

 

Sara fondly recalled celebrating New Year’s Eve in Sydney during Sachin Tendulkar’s tours to Australia — a nostalgic glimpse into the life of the Tendulkar family during India’s golden cricket years.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

7. Emotional Memories From Sachin’s Farewell Test

7/10
7. Emotional Memories From Sachin’s Farewell Test

 

Sara described her father’s farewell Test at Wankhede Stadium as her most emotional cricket memory, saying it was the first time she truly understood the magnitude of his legendary career.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

8. Launch of Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar

8/10
8. Launch of Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar

 

Stepping into India’s booming wellness space, Sara launched Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar in Andheri, combining her background in biomedical science and nutrition with holistic fitness expertise.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

9. Arjun Tendulkar Joins Goa’s Ranji Trophy Squad

9/10
9. Arjun Tendulkar Joins Goa’s Ranji Trophy Squad

 

While Sara celebrated her big day, brother Arjun was named in Goa’s Ranji Trophy 2025-26 squad, continuing the family’s legacy in Indian cricket just like father Sachin once did.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

10. Sara Tendulkar’s Elegance Continues to Inspire Fans

10/10
10. Sara Tendulkar’s Elegance Continues to Inspire Fans

 

From fashion and fitness to family warmth, Sara’s charm makes her a social media favorite. Her 28th birthday highlights once again prove why fans adore the Tendulkar family’s authenticity.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

