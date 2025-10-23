Sara Tendulkar’s Fitness Secrets: Protein Smoothies, Cheat Meals & Pilates Tips Revealed

photoDetails

english

2975179

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is redefining wellness with a perfect balance of mindful movement, nutrition, and indulgence. A registered nutritionist and biomedical scientist, she shares her protein-packed smoothie recipes, cheat-day favorite cheese dosas, and insights on sustainable fitness. Founder of a Pilates studio in Mumbai with an in-house smoothie bar, KYNDA, Sara combines community, health, and mindfulness, emphasizing low-impact workouts, recovery, and disciplined yet joyful routines. From London-inspired independence to Mumbai-rooted vibrancy, her holistic approach blends science, self-care, and personal style, making her a modern fitness icon. Discover Sara Tendulkar’s secrets to balanced wellness.