Sara Tendulkar’s Glamorous Dubai Getaway With Brother Arjun Tendulkar - In Pics

photoDetails

english

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recently shared stunning glimpses from her summer vacation in Dubai with her brother Arjun Tendulkar. The siblings enjoyed iconic experiences like visiting the Burj Khalifa, shopping at the Dubai Mall, and soaking in the vibrant nightlife. Sara also gave fans a peek into her fitness routine with a Pilates session. Dressed stylishly throughout the trip, she posted an Instagram reel titled “dxb dump,” which featured scenic views, city lights, and sibling moments. The glamorous Dubai getaway has sparked interest across social media and search trends, with fans loving the #TendulkarSiblings vibes.