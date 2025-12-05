Sara Tendulkar’s Goa Wedding Look Goes Viral: From Backless Suit To Pink Lehenga - Check Pics

photoDetails

english

2992310

Sara Tendulkar’s viral Goa wedding photos have become the latest inspiration for wedding-season fashion lovers searching for ethnic wear ideas, pastel outfits, and celebrity-style wedding looks. Her pink backless suit, floral braid styling, minimal makeup, and elegant sarees offer fresh ideas for sangeet, haldi, reception, and bridesmaid outfits. From mirror-work lehengas to golden palazzo sets, every look reflects comfort, modern charm, and traditional elegance.