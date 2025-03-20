Advertisement
Sara Tendulkar’s Pink Saree & Golden Gown Look Breaks The Internet – See The Pics!

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, has carved a niche for herself beyond her famous surname. Known for her elegance, intelligence, and keen interest in fashion, she is a rising style icon in India. Despite maintaining a relatively private life, Sara enjoys a massive social media following, where fans admire her fashion choices, travel diaries, and glimpses of her everyday moments.

Recently, Sara attended a wedding and shared breathtaking photos on Instagram, which quickly went viral. Dressed in a gorgeous pink saree for the wedding and a dazzling golden gown for the sangeet, she exuded grace and glamour. Her stylish looks, coupled with a heartfelt caption, captivated her followers. Here are 10 key takeaways from her viral post that you don’t want to miss!

Updated:Mar 20, 2025, 08:39 AM IST
1. Sara Tendulkar’s Fashion Game Is Always on Point

From traditional elegance to modern glamour, Sara effortlessly rocked two striking outfits at the wedding and sangeet ceremonies. Her impeccable fashion sense continues to impress fans worldwide.

2. A Heartfelt Caption That Showcases Friendship

“My plus one forever” – This sweet caption highlighted her strong bond with a close friend, showcasing the warmth of lifelong friendships and adding a personal touch to her post.

3. Glamorous Pink Saree for the Wedding Ceremony

Sara chose a gorgeous pink saree from @faabiianaindia, radiating grace and elegance. The soft pastel shade perfectly complemented her youthful charm and subtle glam.

4. Dazzling in Gold for the Sangeet Night

For the sangeet, she turned heads in a sleeveless, glittery golden dress by @abhinavmishra_. The shimmery outfit highlighted her stunning features, making her look absolutely ravishing.

5. Minimal Yet Striking Jewelry Choices

Sara accessorized her looks with exquisite jewelry from @mahesh_notandass, @vandalsworld_unofficial, and @isharya. Her picks proved that understated elegance is the ultimate fashion statement.

6. Chic and Comfortable Footwear & Accessories

She completed both looks with stylish footwear and bags from @fizzygoblet, balancing comfort with high fashion. Her choices make for perfect wedding guest outfit inspiration!

7. Styled by the Best in the Business

Behind her flawless looks was celebrity stylist @stylebysimrannahuja, ensuring that every detail of her ensemble was picture-perfect and social media-ready.

8. A Selfie That Stole the Spotlight

One of the most loved images from her post was a mirror selfie with her close friend, giving fans a candid peek into her glamorous wedding experience.

9. Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Her Beauty

From fire emojis to endless compliments, Sara’s comment section was flooded with admiration. Her effortless elegance continues to make her a fashion icon in the making.

10. Setting Wedding Guest Fashion Goals

Whether you prefer a traditional saree or a dazzling modern gown, Sara’s wardrobe choices are the ultimate wedding inspiration. Take notes for your next big event!

