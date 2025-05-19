Sara Tendulkar Says 'You Have Won My Heart…' In Viral Post From Australia – Fans Go Into Frenzy

photoDetails

english

2902938

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recently went viral after sharing a heartfelt Instagram post from Brisbane, Australia, saying, “Brisbane, you have won my heart.” Her caption sparked dating speculations online, with fans wondering if she was hinting at a romantic relationship. However, it became clear she was expressing love for the city’s beauty and experiences, including sunset views, local hotspots, and a dinner outing with sports presenter Grace Hayden. The photos and caption stirred social media, blending travel, elegance, and personal charm—making her post a hot topic across entertainment and celebrity news platforms.