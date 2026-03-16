Sara Tendulkar shares unseen photos from Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok wedding - In Pics

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Sara Tendulkar shared unseen photos from her brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding with Saaniya Chandhok, offering fans a rare glimpse into the Tendulkar family’s private celebrations. The images captured emotional moments, candid rituals and vibrant scenes from the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies held in Mumbai. Sara’s heartfelt message for her brother and new sister-in-law also drew widespread attention on social media. The wedding itself was a star-studded affair attended by prominent personalities from cricket and Bollywood. With exclusive family moments and behind-the-scenes glimpses, Sara Tendulkar’s Instagram post has quickly gone viral among cricket fans and celebrity followers.