Sara Tendulkar shares unseen photos from Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok wedding - In Pics
Sara Tendulkar shared unseen photos from her brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding with Saaniya Chandhok, offering fans a rare glimpse into the Tendulkar family’s private celebrations. The images captured emotional moments, candid rituals and vibrant scenes from the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies held in Mumbai. Sara’s heartfelt message for her brother and new sister-in-law also drew widespread attention on social media. The wedding itself was a star-studded affair attended by prominent personalities from cricket and Bollywood. With exclusive family moments and behind-the-scenes glimpses, Sara Tendulkar’s Instagram post has quickly gone viral among cricket fans and celebrity followers.
1. Sara Tendulkar shares unseen moments from Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding
Sara Tendulkar posted a series of previously unseen photos from Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding celebrations, offering fans an inside look at intimate family moments from the lavish Mumbai ceremony.
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2. Emotional family moments steal the spotlight
One of the photos shows Sara warmly hugging her new sister-in-law Saaniya Chandhok during the festivities, highlighting the close bond between the two and quickly becoming one of the most shared images online.
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3. Wedding rituals captured in candid photographs
Sara’s post includes candid glimpses of key wedding rituals, including a moment where Arjun Tendulkar is seen smiling during traditional ceremonies, giving fans a closer look at the couple’s special day.
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4. The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies featured vibrant celebrations
Several images from the sangeet and mehendi functions showcase colourful outfits, joyful dancing and family interactions, reflecting the festive atmosphere surrounding the Tendulkar family wedding.
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5. Sara calls Saaniya Chandhok “the sister I always wanted”
During the wedding celebrations, Sara delivered a heartfelt message describing Saaniya as “the sister I always wanted but never had,” a moment that resonated strongly with fans across social media platforms.
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6. She reveals Saaniya had already been part of the family
Sara also shared that Saaniya had long been close to the Tendulkar family, explaining that welcoming her formally felt unnecessary because she had already been loved by everyone for years.
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7. Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding was a star-studded affair
The wedding took place at The St Regis Mumbai, with several prominent personalities from cricket, cinema and business attending the celebrations, turning the ceremony into one of the most talked-about events of the month.
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8. Cricket and Bollywood personalities attended the ceremony
High-profile guests reportedly included leading figures from cricket and Bollywood, reflecting the influence and legacy of the Tendulkar family within Indian sport and public life.
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9. Fans react to rare behind-the-scenes glimpses
Sara Tendulkar’s post quickly went viral because it revealed rare behind-the-scenes wedding moments, something fans of the Tendulkar family rarely get to see from such private celebrations.
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10. Social media praises the Tendulkar siblings’ close bond
Many users highlighted the emotional connection between Sara and Arjun Tendulkar, with comments praising the warmth and affection visible in the photos shared from the wedding celebrations.
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