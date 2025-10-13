Advertisement
Sara Tendulkar Turns 28: From London-Educated Nutritionist to Fitness and Fashion Influencer

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recently turned 28 and made headlines by launching her own Pilates Academy in Andheri, Mumbai, the fourth branch of the Dubai-based franchise in India. A London-educated nutritionist, she holds a Master’s in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition and is a director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, focusing on sports, health, and education initiatives. Known for her fitness, fashion, and lifestyle influence, Sara shares glimpses of her workouts, travels, and family moments on Instagram, where she boasts over 7.4 million followers. Her rising public profile combines elegance, intelligence, and philanthropy, making her a prominent celebrity influencer in India.

Updated:Oct 13, 2025, 07:44 AM IST
1. Founder of Pilates Academy in Mumbai

1/20
1. Founder of Pilates Academy in Mumbai

 

Sara Tendulkar launched her own Pilates Academy in Andheri, Mumbai, blending mindful movement, holistic wellness, and strength training for a community-driven fitness experience.

2. Fourth Branch of Dubai-Based Franchise

2/20
2. Fourth Branch of Dubai-Based Franchise

 

Her Mumbai studio is the fourth branch of the popular Dubai-based Pilates Academy, offering global expertise with a local touch.

3. Celebrated Launch with Family

3/20
3. Celebrated Launch with Family

 

Sara’s inauguration was intimate yet star-studded, attended by parents Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, friends, and Saaniya Chandhok.

4. Instagram Announcement

4/20
4. Instagram Announcement

 

The social media personality shared her excitement on Instagram, calling the academy “more than just a studio – it’s a community built with care and passion.”

5. Scheduled Official Launch

5/20
5. Scheduled Official Launch

 

The official opening of Pilates Academy x Sara Tendulkar is slated for 21st August, promising fitness enthusiasts a unique wellness hub.

6. Registered Nutritionist

6/20
6. Registered Nutritionist

 

Sara is a qualified nutritionist with a degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London, combining fitness with science-backed health advice.

7. Director at Sachin Tendulkar Foundation

7/20
7. Director at Sachin Tendulkar Foundation

 

She actively contributes to her father’s NGO, focusing on sports, healthcare, and education initiatives for children across India.

8. Born on October 12, 1997

8/20
8. Born on October 12, 1997

 

Sara recently celebrated her 28th birthday, marking another milestone in her multifaceted journey.

9. London-Educated Academic

9/20
9. London-Educated Academic

 

She completed her undergraduate degree in Biomedical Sciences and a Master’s in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from UCL, reflecting her global outlook.

10. Global Travel Enthusiast

10/20
10. Global Travel Enthusiast

 

Sara’s favorite travel destinations include Bali and Italy, combining relaxation with her passion for fitness and exploration.

11. Pet Lover

11/20
11. Pet Lover

 

Growing up with cats and fish, Sara now enjoys life with her two dogs, sharing glimpses of her pets on social media.

12. Fitness & Pilates Enthusiast

12/20
12. Fitness & Pilates Enthusiast

 

Her Instagram showcases daily workouts, gym sessions in Mumbai, and Pilates routines even while traveling abroad.

13. Close Bond with Brother Arjun

13/20
13. Close Bond with Brother Arjun

 

Sara shares a special relationship with younger brother Arjun Tendulkar, including vacations and family moments captured online.

14. Skincare and Beauty Aficionado

14/20
14. Skincare and Beauty Aficionado

 

She regularly engages in beauty and skincare brand collaborations, balancing her fitness persona with lifestyle influence.

15. Massive Instagram Following

15/20
15. Massive Instagram Following

 

With over 7.4 million followers, Sara’s Instagram feed is a mix of family, fitness, travel, and brand collaborations, making her a social media powerhouse.

16. Fashion Icon in the Making

16/20
16. Fashion Icon in the Making

 

Known for red carpet looks and casual streetwear, Sara has emerged as a style muse for Gen Z and millennial audiences.

17. Viral Fashion Moments

17/20
17. Viral Fashion Moments

 

Her olive-green jumpsuit went viral as the “perfect date-night look of 2025,” highlighting her trend-setting fashion sense.

18. Private Yet Intriguing Personal Life

18/20
18. Private Yet Intriguing Personal Life

 

Rumors linking her with cricket stars and Bollywood actors spark curiosity, while she keeps her personal life low-key and sophisticated.

19. Academic Excellence Meets Elegance

19/20
19. Academic Excellence Meets Elegance

 

Sara combines intelligence and charm, earning admiration for both her academic achievements and poise in public appearances.

20. Rising Public Figure with Global Appeal

20/20
20. Rising Public Figure with Global Appeal

 

From London classrooms to Indian paparazzi lenses, Sara is evolving into a prominent public figure, bridging fitness, fashion, and philanthropy.

