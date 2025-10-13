Sara Tendulkar Turns 28: From London-Educated Nutritionist to Fitness and Fashion Influencer

photoDetails

english

2971221

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recently turned 28 and made headlines by launching her own Pilates Academy in Andheri, Mumbai, the fourth branch of the Dubai-based franchise in India. A London-educated nutritionist, she holds a Master’s in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition and is a director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, focusing on sports, health, and education initiatives. Known for her fitness, fashion, and lifestyle influence, Sara shares glimpses of her workouts, travels, and family moments on Instagram, where she boasts over 7.4 million followers. Her rising public profile combines elegance, intelligence, and philanthropy, making her a prominent celebrity influencer in India.