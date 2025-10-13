Sara Tendulkar Turns 28: From London-Educated Nutritionist to Fitness and Fashion Influencer
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recently turned 28 and made headlines by launching her own Pilates Academy in Andheri, Mumbai, the fourth branch of the Dubai-based franchise in India. A London-educated nutritionist, she holds a Master’s in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition and is a director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, focusing on sports, health, and education initiatives. Known for her fitness, fashion, and lifestyle influence, Sara shares glimpses of her workouts, travels, and family moments on Instagram, where she boasts over 7.4 million followers. Her rising public profile combines elegance, intelligence, and philanthropy, making her a prominent celebrity influencer in India.
1. Founder of Pilates Academy in Mumbai
Sara Tendulkar launched her own Pilates Academy in Andheri, Mumbai, blending mindful movement, holistic wellness, and strength training for a community-driven fitness experience.
2. Fourth Branch of Dubai-Based Franchise
Her Mumbai studio is the fourth branch of the popular Dubai-based Pilates Academy, offering global expertise with a local touch.
3. Celebrated Launch with Family
Sara’s inauguration was intimate yet star-studded, attended by parents Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, friends, and Saaniya Chandhok.
4. Instagram Announcement
The social media personality shared her excitement on Instagram, calling the academy “more than just a studio – it’s a community built with care and passion.”
5. Scheduled Official Launch
The official opening of Pilates Academy x Sara Tendulkar is slated for 21st August, promising fitness enthusiasts a unique wellness hub.
6. Registered Nutritionist
Sara is a qualified nutritionist with a degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London, combining fitness with science-backed health advice.
7. Director at Sachin Tendulkar Foundation
She actively contributes to her father’s NGO, focusing on sports, healthcare, and education initiatives for children across India.
8. Born on October 12, 1997
Sara recently celebrated her 28th birthday, marking another milestone in her multifaceted journey.
9. London-Educated Academic
She completed her undergraduate degree in Biomedical Sciences and a Master’s in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from UCL, reflecting her global outlook.
10. Global Travel Enthusiast
Sara’s favorite travel destinations include Bali and Italy, combining relaxation with her passion for fitness and exploration.
11. Pet Lover
Growing up with cats and fish, Sara now enjoys life with her two dogs, sharing glimpses of her pets on social media.
12. Fitness & Pilates Enthusiast
Her Instagram showcases daily workouts, gym sessions in Mumbai, and Pilates routines even while traveling abroad.
13. Close Bond with Brother Arjun
Sara shares a special relationship with younger brother Arjun Tendulkar, including vacations and family moments captured online.
14. Skincare and Beauty Aficionado
She regularly engages in beauty and skincare brand collaborations, balancing her fitness persona with lifestyle influence.
15. Massive Instagram Following
With over 7.4 million followers, Sara’s Instagram feed is a mix of family, fitness, travel, and brand collaborations, making her a social media powerhouse.
16. Fashion Icon in the Making
Known for red carpet looks and casual streetwear, Sara has emerged as a style muse for Gen Z and millennial audiences.
17. Viral Fashion Moments
Her olive-green jumpsuit went viral as the “perfect date-night look of 2025,” highlighting her trend-setting fashion sense.
18. Private Yet Intriguing Personal Life
Rumors linking her with cricket stars and Bollywood actors spark curiosity, while she keeps her personal life low-key and sophisticated.
19. Academic Excellence Meets Elegance
Sara combines intelligence and charm, earning admiration for both her academic achievements and poise in public appearances.
20. Rising Public Figure with Global Appeal
From London classrooms to Indian paparazzi lenses, Sara is evolving into a prominent public figure, bridging fitness, fashion, and philanthropy.
